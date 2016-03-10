ELEMENTS Media Workflow Solutions Enter the South African Market

Dusseldorf, GER - ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, is bringing its exceptional SAN and NAS appliances to the South African market for the first time. André Kamps, CEO and founder of ELEMENTS,announced that the Company has signed a reselling partnership agreement withRocket Science, a leading full-service system integration and solution provider. Based in Johannesburg, the rich media experts will be offering customers in the media and entertainment space ELEMENTS’ comprehensive range of exceptional solutions, effective immediately.

ELEMENTS’ field-proven developments are a major breakthrough concerning shared file systems and storage in heterogeneous XSan and StorNext-based environments. With a truly unique approach, ELEMENTS enables post-production and broadcast facilities to share media files natively across all platforms and all applications, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and virtually all other non-linear editing and VFX applications, rendering complicated workarounds and emulations obsolete. In addition, all ELEMENTS appliances are equipped with field-proven and truly intuitive management and workflow enhancement features and management tools.

“ELEMENTS has put the most comprehensive package of workflow enhancement and management tools and featuresinto their server and storage appliances, notably enhancing collaborative media sharing while being extraordinarily simple to use.” said Nuno Martins, Senior Solutions Architect at Rocket Science. “We are excited to provide our customers with this new product offering that allows for native media sharing, evenembracing Avid Media Composers.”



ELEMENTS’ product range offers solutions for every kind of environment, starting with their award-winning flagship ELEMENTS ONE, a 60bay all-in-one SAN/NASserver and storage solution in 4U with up to 360TB of shared storage. ELEMENTS GATEWAY, a 2U gateway server bridges the gap for all customers that already have an Xsan or StorNext-based shared storage environment and provides all the features and benefits. But even a mobile appliance for the use on-set is available;ELEMENTS CUBE supports up to 16 drives in a small factor chassis, providing full editing and data management capabilities on the go.

Successfully utilized by many prestigious broadcast and post-production facilities in the UK and all across the European continent for half a decade, ELEMENTS now approaches the South African market with their full range of specialized products that provide extraordinarily easy to use shared high-performance media storage solutions at an attractive price point.

“We are thrilled to have found a partner in South Africa that is as committed to creating the best possible customer experience as we are.” said Kamps, “With their vast knowledge and experience in the media and entertainment space Rocket Science is the perfect partner to deploy our solutions in South Africa.”

ENDS

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post production and broadcast industry founded in 2004, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while virtually requiring no IT skills.

ELEMENTS HQ: Graf-Adolf-Straße 55, 40210 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-5350

www.elements.tv

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmoon.tv

P +1 845 512 8283

Watch our ELEMENTS Product Video!

ABOUT Rocket Science



Rocket Science is a full-service solution design and integration provider, specialized in media workflows and equipment, including networks and media storage. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, the team of experts at Rocket Science combines profound expertise, vast knowledge and deep understanding of their customer’s needs to design tailored and unique solutions that integrate both state-of-the-art technology and creative aspects of content creation and management. In the pursuit of highest customer’s satisfaction, Rocket Science’s main focus is to fulfill and exceed the client’s business objectives.

Rocket Science: Suite 5, First Floor, The Core, C/o Kikuyu & Leeukop Rd, Sunninghill, 2157

Johannesburg, South Africa

T: +27 (0) 11 745 0060

info@rocketscience.co.za

www.rocketscience.co.za

