EditShare Joins the ASPEN Community to support the ASPEN Protocol for IP Networks

Boston, MA – March 10, 2016 –EditShare, atechnology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has recently joined the ASPEN Community to support the initiative for a unified standard for IP. The ASPEN Community is a rapidly growing coalition of more than 30 industry leading manufacturers and end users who are adopting the ASPEN framework for building state of the art IP facilities.

World-class workflow solutions from EditShare, including XStream storage systems, Flow media asset management, and Ark archiving solutions, already rely on and benefit from IP technology, and transitioning to SDI over IP will open up new workflows and efficiencies for EditShare customers. Under the ASPEN initiative, the transition to IP will enable EditShare to produce better, more streamlined workflows, which will result in faster turn around and increased efficiencies for clients.

“As part of our continued support for collaboration and openness in broadcast and media workflows, we are pleased to join the ASPEN Community,” states Justin Mazzola Paluska, CTO, EditShare. “With the rapid uptake in core technology challenges we are facing, being part of a forward-thinking movement that eases the IP transition is very much welcomed. Having a unified standard for IP is crucial during this important transition stage."

ASPEN (Adaptive Sample Picture Encapsulation) is a standards-based, open format that moves uncompressed Ultra HD, 3G, HD, and SD signals over MPEG-2 transport streams (ISO/IEC 13818-1). ASPEN provides a framework for transporting separated video, audio, and metadata as independent IP multicast streams. The ASPEN Community was founded at IBC 2015 to realize and promote the benefits of deploying the ASPEN format within IP-based broadcast and media facilities through the integration and interoperability of the open format.

EditShare joins the ASPEN Community in its effort to ensure its customers benefit from solutions that are future proof and “open” for integration with other vendors. By supporting standards that vendors and clients can work towards, EditShare hopes to simplify technology transitions, allowing for a smooth progression forward that can benefit all.

See EditShare’s Solutions for IP-Based Technology at NAB 2016

About ASPEN

Since ASPEN’s first release at NAB 2015, many leading broadcasters and equipment manufacturers are realizing the benefits of the ASPEN protocol for their leading edge IP facilities and products. Developed to meet the real world requirements of an IP-centric facility while leveraging proven MPEG2-TS standards, ASPEN offers a robust format for encapsulating uncompressed Ultra HD/3G/HD/SD over MPEG-2 transport streams (TS). The development of ASPEN has been a collaborative effort of Evertz and many broadcast industry leaders.

Current members of the ASPEN Community include: Abekas, AJA Video Systems, Broadcast Pix, ChryonHego, Cinegy, Coherent Video Systems LLC, Comprehensive Technical Group (CTG), CSP Inc., Deltacast, Diversified Systems, Discovery Communications, Dome Productions, Edit Share, Embrionix, Evertz, FOR-A, Game Creek Video, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Limited Inc., I-MOVIX, LEADER Electronics Corp., Macnica America Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., NBC Sports Group, NEP Group Inc., Neutrik, PacketStorm, Phabrix, Pixel Power, Providius Corp, Ross Video, Sony, Tektronix, Time Warner Cable SportsNet, The Weather Channel, TV2, and Vizrt.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2016 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

