DVEO® Announces H.265/HEVC Support Across Entire Streaming Product Line

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a trusted supplier to leading broadcasters, Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now one of the fastest-growing large scale video compression and transcoding companies while also remaining independent. It has focused on encoding and transcoding on multi-core Intel® CPUs since 2008.



"H.265 is now real and amazingly doubles the data compression ratio at the same level of video quality, or offers substantially improved video quality at the same bit rate, on existing infrastructure. We have just finished testing and characterizing H.265/HEVC across our product line," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The result of this process is the guaranteed capability of our existing and future customers to switch to H.265 when they wish. As H.265 evolves over time there are added benefits of updating encoder technology for increased efficiency."



DVEO will feature their H.265 streaming products at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show, April 8-21, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU5724.



H.265 HEVC is the widely anticipated codec that is designed to replace H.264 as the mainstay of the IP video delivery industry. H.265 is available as an option on all Gearbox™ and Brutus™ transcoders, and on the MultiStreamer™ family of streaming encoders. It is also available for D-Streamer™ decoders, and Atlas Media Server™, and supported in Atlas Streaming Server™.





Suggested Retail Prices:

H.265 encode or transcode license on a DVEO® platform: $1,000 to $2,000 U.S. per channel









About DVEO®

DVEO® is a privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO® develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading broadcasters, Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



