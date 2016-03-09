VidOvation Launches VidOlink Ranger2 Long-Range Wireless Transmitter and VidOlink Tally & Control

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 8, 2016 -- VidOvation today announced the launch of two new products in its VidOlink family of long-range wireless transmission systems: the VidOlink Ranger2 and the VidOlink Tally & Control. The VidOlink Ranger2 is a lower-cost long-range transmission system that can transmit wireless HD video as far as two miles. The VidOlink Tally & Control is a complementary means of adding tally and camera control unit (CCU) functionality to new or existing wireless camera systems.

In addition, VidOvation has expanded its lightweight and low-cost VidOlink Reacher family of long-range transmitters with three new models: the VidOlink Reacher 400, VidOlink Reacher 1000, and VidOlink Reacher 2000. Spanning transmission distances of 400, 1,000, and 2,000 feet, respectively, the systems transmit HD-SDI and HDMI video with near-zero latency, making them ideal for action sports shots in which near-zero latency is important.

"At VidOvation we're committed to making field video acquisition, contribution, and distribution faster and easier than ever for our customers, with lower latency and higher video quality. Our VidOlink family is a great example of that vision," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "Based on customer feedback and our own research into broadcasters' ongoing requirements, we launched our lightweight and cost-effective Reacher line last year -- and now the Ranger2 provides a new lower-cost alternative to our original Ranger transmission system. We now offer wireless video transport solutions that can meet any budget and span the full range of distances from 400 feet to two miles."

The VidOlink Ranger2 uses coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing to transport video within line-of-sight on the 5.8 GHz band. The VidOlink Tally & Control offers an easy way to add tally and CCU functionality to existing HD-SDI or HDMI video signals. Using the 403-473 MHz band, the Tally & Control can transmit a wide range of tally and CCU functions. It can also send data via VidOlink's RF-over-fiber SMPTE units, delivering RF, data, and power to the receive point with a single cable.

More information about the VidOlink line of long-range wireless transmitters is available at vidovation.com.

About VidOvation

VidOvation -- Moving Video Forward -- is a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data communications systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing wireless video, bonded cellular, video streaming, video networking, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to meet almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise on the complete project lifecycle -- from project consulting and management, to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more at vidovation.com or call +1 949-777-5435.

