DPA Microphones Appoints A New Distributor In India

DPA Microphones has appointed Ansata Computer Systems Pvt. Ltd as its new distributor in India, with responsibility for representing its entire range of products for the live sound, recording, broadcast and installation markets.

Based in Bangalore, Ansata has 26 years’ experience of managing regional distribution for industry-leading manufacturers, all of whom are recognised and respected worldwide for their high quality products and philosophy of capturing, processing or reproducing exceptional audio. Among the brands it currently represents are Avid Audio, RME, d&b audiotechnik, Barefoot Sound, API, JDK Audio, Shadow Hills Industries and Inward Connections in India.

Ansata’s CEO Leslie Lean says: “We are delighted to introduce DPA Microphones to our valued customers as a significant add-on to our current distribution portfolio. DPA compliments our current product representation in the market very well, given the fact that we deal in such reputable and sought after products and brands in the country. With an established customer base ranging from indie musicians and bands, popular touring acts, rental companies, music and film studios to broadcast networks, we see much appreciation and demand for these wonderfully engineered and great sounding microphones.”

Steen Tychsen, Area Sales Manager for DPA, says: “Ansata is ideally suited to distribute our extensive microphone portfolio because it understands the importance of quality in all areas of sound amplification and recording. The company’s reputation is second to none and I have no doubt that they will do a magnificent job supporting our existing customers and introducing new customers to our brand.”

Ansata is already planning a series of DPA training workshops for customers and system integration partners.

“Our aim is to highlight the advantages of using DPA microphones across various applications including broadcast, location sound, music recording and live sound,” Leslie Lean adds. “We intend to make these high quality microphones available at a great price and to ensure that the purchase and delivery experience is easy for all customers by supplying DPA through our network of resellers and system integrators. We will also introduce DPA to rental businesses in various production environments so that we can grow recognition for the brand among professionals in each of these segments.”

About Ansata Computer Systems Pvt. Ltd.

A media technology distribution company with a 26 year presence in the market, managing high technology products for IT historically, and now for media industry in the country. The core philosophy of Ansata is to offer the best products in the world to much deserving creative talent here in India at affordable prices, backed up by a team of knowledgeable professionals to consult, educate, sell and provide after sales service for a smooth and seamless user experience.

For more information, please visit www.ansata.net

About DPA

At DPA Microphones we’re passionate about acoustic truth. That’s why every DPA microphone combines ingenious audio engineering with brilliant design and is crafted with more than 200 hands-on procedures at our own facilities in Denmark: to get as close as humanly possible to honest sound.

For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com