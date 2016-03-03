Broadpeak 2016 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

Broadpeak -- Booth SU10402CM

Blurred lines between the IPTV, cable, and OTT worlds have emphasized the need for unified solutions that address the requirements of operators looking to optimize their network and monetize the investment they make in infrastructure. In addition, content providers want to deliver higher quality content, such as 4K, for both live and VOD services and gain more control over the delivery of their video content.

At the 2016 NAB Show, Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and video streaming technology for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world, will showcase a range of game-changing solutions for these markets. Using Broadpeak solutions, operators and content providers can cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

Key Technology Demos

NEW at the 2016 NAB Show:

* Availability of nanoCDN(TM) V1.3 running on a variety of 4K STBs for multicast ABR delivery

* Launch of version 2.3 for Broadpeak's analytics solution, BkA100, allowing operators and content providers to collect data from users' devices

* An enhanced version of umbrellaCDN V3.1 that increases QoE thanks to a new technology called CDN Diversity

* A series of game-changing technologies that enable a groundbreaking user experience, including a new video delivery technology improving video browsing on tablets and smartphones

* An extension of Broadpeak CDN services footprint for a worldwide reach

Solutions for Content Providers:

Broadpeak's solutions enable content providers to optimize OTT video delivery through various options:

* Hosting the origin server: Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open Internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and unique cache management capabilities.

* Using a CDN selector: With umbrellaCDN(TM), content providers can always choose the most adapted CDN for delivering video content. umbrellaCDN offers a variety of advanced capabilities, including CDN Diversity, a new technology that allows content providers to dynamically take into account the instantaneous quality of several CDNs as a service to deliver the content with the highest quality possible.

* Deploying local cache servers: Content providers can improve the quality of experience by streaming from a closer location to end users.

* CDN services: Broadpeak provides a one-stop shop solution to enable worldwide delivery of video content.

* Video analytics solution: At the 2016 NAB Show, Broadpeak will demonstrate a new standalone video analytics solution for displaying player feedback. Using this solution, content providers can gain insight into the QoE for end-users, leveraging critical information such as start-up time, stall durations, rebufferings, and consumption (e.g., audience, trick mode usage).

Solutions for Operators:

CDN in a Box

A key demonstration at the 2016 NAB Show will be Broadpeak's "CDN in a Box" solution, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of video streaming services by providing operators with essential capabilities, such as CDN management, video analytics, video streaming servers, and origin packager.

Broadpeak's CDN services support a variety of OTT applications for operators, including disaster recovery, overflow, and off-net scenarios.

Cloud PVR

Broadpeak will showcase the solution's cloud PVR capabilities, presenting all scenarios for shared copy and private copy. Using cloud PVR technology, operators can offer start-over, time-shifting, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, while only storing content once. This approach dramatically reduces the operators' storage expenses.

nanoCDN(TM) Multicast ABR Demo With 4K Content

At the 2016 NAB Show, Broadpeak will demonstrate how operators can cost-effectively deliver live 4K content with its award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks in live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats.

Executive Speaking Session

Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq will give a presentation at the 2016 NAB Show on Monday, April 18 from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. during the Connected Media|IP conference. During the session, he will give four practical steps for content providers to optimize OTT video delivery. Attendees will learn how they can gain more control over the delivery of content, improve the quality of experience for customers, and reduce delivery costs leveraging advanced CDN and video streaming technologies.

