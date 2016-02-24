Cooke Optics launches new wide angle zoom lens

Cooke Optics, the multi-award winning manufacturer of precision lenses for film and television, is pleased to unveil the first of two planned zoom lenses at NAB 2016. The new wide angle zoom lens will be available to view on Booth C8344 at the LVCC from 18th-21st April 2016.



The new Cooke 35-140mm Anamorphic/i zoom on display is a true, front anamorphic with oval bokeh throughout zoom and focus. The patented optical design brings together a unique combination of attributes that allows shooting from very wide angle to telephoto with a 4x zoom ratio. The colour and depth of field characteristics are matched to the Anamorphic/I primes and the lens includes /i Technology for metadata capture. A second Front Anamorphic zoom is also to be announced.



Cooke will also present the 300mm Anamorphic/i lens at the show, marking the completion of the original 10 lens prime Anamorphic/i set with focal lengths from 25mm to 300mm following the launch of the 65mm Macro lens at IBC 2015 and the 180mm displayed at BSC Expo in January this year.



Additionally, lenses from the acclaimed 5/i, S4/i and miniS4/i lens ranges will be showcased on the stand.



Cooke lenses have been chosen by cinematographers since the dawn of the film-making era due to their speed, precision and the unmistakable ‘Cooke Look’. This will be further demonstrated at NAB 2016 through the promotion of the CookeOptics.TV web channel that has been gaining momentum since being launched at IBC 2015. The popular and free to view online channel highlights renowned cinematographers sharing invaluable advice and behind the scenes insights. The latest additions to the site include an exclusive interview with Ed Lachman ASC who has won multiple awards for his work on Carol.



