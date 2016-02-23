CBS-TV2 Stomps the Competition By Bringing HD-Quality Video to the U.S. Virgin Islands With NVerzion CloudNine

SALT LAKE CITY -- Feb. 23, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that CBS-TV2, the CBS affiliate in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has deployed NVerzion's CloudNine(TM) cloud-based video server during an upgrade from SD to HD. CBS-TV2 is using the CloudNine server with an existing Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform from NVerzion, boosting the efficiency of its file-based workflow and content delivery process while ensuring high-quality presentation for viewers.

"In order to transition to HD, we needed a reliable and flexible video server that can playback both HD and SD files handled by the SCTE-104 trigger," said Michael Kuszewski, chief engineer, CBS-TV2. "We chose NVerzion's CloudNine video server because it provides support for a wide range of video formats and codecs, as well as advanced capabilities such as SD to HD upconversion, making the migration process to HD a breeze for us."

CBS-TV2 produces the U.S. Virgin Island's leading news broadcast, and other popular local programming, in addition to airing CBS primetime programming to customers. Since the station handles an array of file-based assets from different content sources, workflow efficiency is critical to the success of the station. Utilizing CloudNine, the station can simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program-delivery systems, including Pathfire, PitchBlue, Extreme Reach, SpotGenie, and MediaMover, and update metadata, speeding up operations. The cloud-based video server also reduces CBS-TV's infrastructure and maintenance costs.

A key requirement that CBS-TV2 looked for in a new video server was SD to HD upconversion. Prior to migrating to an all-HD workflow, CBS-TV2 copied all of its legacy SD files to the new CloudNine video server. By seamlessly upconverting the SD assets into the 1080i format, CloudNine enables viewers to enjoy content in flawless HD resolution.

Utilizing the CloudNine server, CBS-TV2 also completes seamless transfers of commercials via FTP to the server. By enabling the station to create ad overlays including bugs, banners, bulletin boards, crawls, text, and simple animation, CloudNine opens up additional advertising opportunities, increasing the broadcaster's revenue streams. CloudNine provides a unique and dynamic function that monitors the CBS network feed using an active loop-through input on the CloudNine video server. CBS provides a VANC trigger (SCTE-104) that CloudNine detects internally to start the automation playlist for commercial insertion playout.

"Today's broadcasters are facing fierce competition and need automation solutions that are not only efficient but also CAPEX and OPEX friendly," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "Our CloudNine server is cost-effective, flexible, and reliable, offering CBS-TV2 a dramatically different approach to video playout and control, with the end result being a crystal-clear on-air presentation for viewers."

About NVerzion(R) (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. Powered by 25 years of engineering excellence, all NVerzion systems are also backed with worldwide training, superior customer service, and life-time engineering support.

