Digital Alert Systems and Snell Advanced Media Partner to Provide Elegant, Efficient EAS-Capable Playout Solution

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 16, 2016 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics, has formed a new technology partnership with Snell Advanced Media (SAM), provider of broadcast and postproduction technology to media companies worldwide. Through this partnership, DAS and SAM have tightly integrated the DASDEC(TM) Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) messaging platform with SAM's ICE family of channel-in-a-box automated playout solutions to enable a simpler yet more sophisticated approach to EAS messaging.

"Tight integration of the DASDEC system with ICE playout systems ensures a smooth flow of alert information over a simple connection, providing broadcasters with an elegant package that sets up and functions more efficiently than brute-force methods," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems. "The high interoperability of our DASDEC system with industry-leading products, such as ICE playout solutions, makes it easier than ever for broadcasters to build their workflows on best-of-breed solutions."

Designed to increase efficiency while reducing complexity, ICE channel-in-a-box solutions include an extensive toolset to manage playout operations, including single-channel, multichannel, multiregion, and multiplatform environments. The EAS-Net(TM) protocol from DAS simplifies the integration and installation of DASDEC and ICE systems, allowing use of a "one-wire" interface across a network connection that enables the channel-in-a-box system to handle both playout and EAS alerting. In the United States and a growing number of other countries, this integration supports broadcasters in inserting the emergency alerting information they must provide by government regulation.

"Using an IP-centric EAS interface to connect our ICE solutions with the DASDEC system, we help our customers to bring critical EAS tasks into a more intuitive and streamlined playout workflow," said Karl Mehring, director of playout and delivery at SAM. "This approach saves our customers time while reducing their overall equipment and energy costs."

The DASDEC-II from DAS is the latest generation of emergency messaging technology. In addition to providing integrated receivers, advanced hardware interfaces, simple software upgrades, and network-based design, the system supports common information exchange protocols and offers the industry's broadest range of physical connections and third-party interfaces.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com. Information about Monroe Electronics is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About Snell Advanced Media

Formed from the fusion of Quantel and Snell, SAM is a new company with a unique mix of experience and energy. We have the vision to deliver business-transforming solutions across the media production ecosystem. Our future-ready systems enable broadcasters, content owners and service providers to evolve their business models to succeed in the consumer-driven era. We understand that it's not only about the future to get there, today's needs are also paramount; our smart, agile technology maximizes efficiency and productivity in today's rapidly changing media landscape. More information can be found at: www.s-a-m.com

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

