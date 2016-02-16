DVEO® Launches Real Time 4K Ultra HD H.264 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 Live HD-SDI to IP Encoder with Matching Decoder

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a trusted supplier to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their new live 4K encoding and decoding solution. DVEO® will introduce the iCandy™ at the Hollywood Professional Alliance's 2016 HPA Tech Retreat® for post production professionals. The retreat will be held in Indian Wells, California, from February 15 to February 19.



The real time Linux® based system delivers pristine 4K H.264 video, making it ideal for news, satellite, and sports contribution. It is also perfect for event streaming via ISPs or CDNs. The iCandy features an H.264 encoder and streamer with 6G SDI input and IP output, plus a matching decoder with IP input and 6G SDI output. Versions with optional HDMI input and output are also available.



The iCandy 4K encoder enables both live streaming via 4:2:0 and also for media distribution via 4:2:2. Contribution encoders typically encode to mezzanine 4:2:2 with high level profiles. The iCandy encodes HD-SDI or HDMI at mezzanine 4:2:2 and 4:2:0. It features a second encoder that supports lower profiles for quick distribution to mobile devices. The system supports HD and SD H.264/MPEG-4 AVC encoding with "virtual" stream replication.



The mezzanine output supports both ASI and IP output. The non-mezzanine output is provisioned with streaming HLS, RTMP, and DASH protocols. It optionally supports 1,000 simultaneous live or VOD users natively, via a built-in media server. The non-mezzanine output can be used to monitor the streams remotely via the internet.



"We are proud to debut our H.264 UHD encoder and decoder at the HPA Tech Retreat," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO®. "Studios, production companies, broadcasters, and telco TV, cable TV, and OTT operators will use this milestone product for 4K streaming and content distribution. 4K video is extremely compelling and H.264 is a well characterized codec. More viewers are buying 4K TV's and monitors, and they will want lots of 4K video content. It is also important to note that H.265 encoding still has unresolved licensing issues."



The iCandy encoder can record streams in transport stream format to its local hard drive, and perform optional instant conversion to MP4, FLV and MKV to support users' VOD needs. It also offers built-in instant transfer of all created files to remote servers or CDNs, using FTP or SCP to streamline the process.



The iCandy distribution quality stream is tested to work with Atlas Media Server™, Wowza®, and Adobe® Flash® servers. It is confirmed compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Dune HD™, Telergy, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®. The system includes a remote web-based GUI with some scheduling.



For reliable video quality over the public internet and across long distances, the iCandy encoder and decoder are equipped with DVEO's patent-pending DOZER™ technology for automated UDP packet recovery for IP transmission, which won the prestigious Society of Broadcast Engineers 2014 Technology Award. With the included DOZER technology, the iCandy encoder streaming output can save bandwidth charges for satellite track operators, by utilizing the public internet to provide a secondary real time stream.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Encoder Features:

* 4K 4:2:2 & 4:2:0 hybrid contribution encoder

* 6G HD-SDI input, IP and ASI outputs

* Optional HDMI input instead of 6G SDI/HD-SDI input

* Encodes at mezzanine 4:2:2 or 4:2:0

* Encodes lower profile for mobile devices

* Features DOZER™ automated UDP packet recovery technology for IP transmission

* Archives to TS or MP4

* Optional built-in media server supports 1,000 simultaneous Live or VOD users -- HLS, RTMP, or DASH protocols

* Supports 4K (3840 x 2160p) 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions, including computer formats like 1280 x 1024, etc.

* Can upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down





Decoder Features:

* 4K 4:2:2 & 4:2:0 hybrid contribution decoder

* IP and ASI inputs, 6G HD-SDI output

* Optional HDMI output instead of 6G SDI/HD-SDI output





Suggested Retail Prices:

iCandy 4K encoder: $24,995 U.S.

iCandy 4K decoder: $10,995 U.S.









DVEO®, Atlas Media Server, DOZER, and iCandy are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



About CMI and DVEO®

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO®, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



