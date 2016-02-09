Cinegy launches ‘Cinegy Open’ initiative

Munich, Germany 9 February 2016 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced ‘Cinegy Open’, a new initiative to make powerful tools and useful information freely available to the public.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We have lowered the drawbridge to our magic castle. We want to connect with people who have creative ideas but perhaps lack the tools or experience in their work environment to develop and test them. Cinegy Open, as the name implies, will enable developers to use our knowledge base as building blocks for new solutions, including new products of their own.”

Cinegy’s API’s have been traditionally used internally to develop, test, and continuously improve its industry leading software solutions, an approach that is similar in many companies. However, Cinegy is turning this practice on its head by putting all of its APIs, manuals, and documentation out for public consumption. They will be updated automatically on a regular basis via a new Cinegy website, open.cinegy.com.

Cinegy Open will also offer a wide range of highly useful ‘Cinegy Open Tools’ designed for the IP convergence space , some under open source license, that can be downloaded for free and unconditional use without even having to register. These tools, including codec and stream analysis tools, can be used individually or across an industry to test, check, analyse, convert, or benchmark new solutions or even product rollouts.

Weigner added, “In an internet age, to make a difference you have to be different. We believe in open standards and want to make a difference in our industry by being different in how we interact and support those who may be an eyelash away from ‘the next big thing’, but can’t quite get there without the right tools. Others sell similar tools of course, but we simply want people to benefit from our knowledge and, in turn, drive our industry forward, faster, and for free.”

Those interested can visit open.cinegy.com immediately to find out what is already available, and check regularly for new content as it emerges.