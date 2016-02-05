Audio-Technica Unveils New E-Series Professional In-Ear Monitor Headphones

— Three new models bring the acclaimed sonic signature of the Audio-Technica M-Series to an in-ear design; they are compatible with A-T M2 and M3 IEM systems, as well as third-party systems —



STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, has debuted its new E-Series Professional In-Ear Monitor (IEM) Headphones. Bringing the critically acclaimed sonic signature of the M-Series to an in-ear design, the three models in the E-Series have been designed to fully answer the needs of demanding sound professionals and musicians from the studio to the stage to the DJ Booth. E-Series headphones are compatible with A-T’s popular M2 and M3 in-ear monitor wireless systems – together offering a comprehensive in-ear monitoring solution from Audio-Technica. They offer a perfect solution for use in any application requiring the use of in-ear monitoring.



ATH-E70

The ATH-E70 is the flagship in-ear monitor model in the E-Series. Its accuracy and detail allow precise balancing of the mix, making it the perfect choice for monitoring on stage and ENG mixing in the studio. Offering high-resolution audio and an accurate sound stage, this model is designed for sound professionals who demand the best.

ATH-E70 Features:

Three balanced armature drivers provide accurate and extended response across the entire frequency range

Flexible memory cable loops over ears for a custom fit and long-wearing comfort

Specially designed housing provides maximum isolation, allowing you to focus on the music

Detachable cable offers exceptional durability and optimized audio performance

Includes a carrying case, silicone eartips and Comply™ foam eartips

ATH-E50

The ATH-E50 features excellent isolation that ensures confident, comfortable stage performance. To address the evolution of modern music production, this model also excels at providing a consistent reference in every sonic environment, making it the ideal choice for the producer on the road.

ATH-E50 Features:

Powerful single balanced armature drivers provide an accurate full-range response

Flexible memory cable loops over ears for a custom fit and long-wearing comfort

Specially designed housing provides maximum isolation, allowing you to focus on the music

Detachable cable offers exceptional durability and optimized audio performance

Includes a carrying case and silicone eartips

ATH-E40

The ATH-E40 has a proprietary dual phase push-pull driver design which improves fidelity and efficiency. The ATH-E40 delivers powerful bass along with balanced mid and high frequencies to convey the full emotion of the music from the stage to the street.

ATH-E40 Features:

Proprietary dual phase push-pull drivers excel in monitoring applications by providing exceptional accuracy and clarity

Flexible memory cable loops over ears for a custom fit and long-wearing comfort

Specially designed housing provides maximum isolation, allowing you to focus on the music

Detachable cable offers exceptional durability and optimized audio performance

Includes a carrying case and silicone eartips

Audio-Technica’s new E-Series professional in-ear monitor headphones will be available March 2016 with street prices as follows:ATH-E70 $399.00, ATH-E50 $ 199.00 and ATH-E40 $99.00.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.

