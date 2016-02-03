Iron Mountain Entertainment Services Appoints Denis Leconte Director of Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Entertainment Services division of Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management company, today announces the appointment of Denis Leconte to the position of Director of Technology. The announcement was made by Jeff Anthony, SVP/Business Unit Leader, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, and further underscores Iron Mountain’s ongoing commitment to serving the needs of clients in the entertainment market sector, and to ensuring that the company is employing the latest technology for the preservation of archival material.



As Director of Technology, Leconte will be responsible for making sure that Iron Mountain remains on the cutting edge of technology in its studios and operations, and for directing a forward-thinking technology strategy to support the company’s philosophy of providing unmatched security and safety for its clients’ archives.

“Denis is an extremely talented and passionate individual who will help Iron Mountain continue to innovate and anticipate technological trends,” stated Jeff Anthony. “Our clients expect the very best from us, so it is important to have a robust internal assessment process to move forward and use technology to the best of our advantage.”

With a rich history in the industry, Leconte, prior to joining Iron Mountain, held several senior technical positions with such leading companies as Deluxe Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Post Logic Studios, Pacific Title and Art Studio, and The Walt Disney Company. Additionally, Leconte is a recipient of an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Scientific and Engineering Award.

“I spent the last decade and a half of my professional life in production and post-production, knowing that ultimately the projects I have worked on would end up at Iron Mountain,” said Denis Leconte. “My first initiatives have to do with standardization and increased workflow optimization to help us meet ever-growing customer demand. Iron Mountain performs such a critical service when it comes to asset preservation, and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

Iron Mountain’s Entertainment Services was established to meet the needs of clients’ archives in Film, Music, Television, Academia and Entertainment, while providing unmatched security and safety tailored to these market sectors. Through Iron Mountain’s industry-leading approach to security, clients can rest assured that their works will be safe and accessible for future generations, using the company’s technological expertise and best practices in the preservation of their most critical assets. Iron Mountain currently stores nearly 27 million individual media elements (films, music recording, videos, etc.) for 1200 customers in eight dedicated facilities around the world, digitizing over one million assets and storing more than 50 petabytes of data.



Photo Caption: Denis Leconte, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services Director of Technology, at the company’s Hollywood facility Digital Content Repository (DCR). Photo by Lauren Blakely. (This photo is the property of Lauren Blakely and may be used by the press only for the purpose of one-time reproduction. Unauthorized use, alteration or reproduction of this photograph is strictly prohibited.)