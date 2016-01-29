Amagi at BVE 2016 Exhibitor Preview

Amagi -- Stand D06

Amagi is a pioneer bringing path-breaking content delivery and monetization platforms to the broadcast industry. At BVE 2016, Amagi will unveil the Amagi Broadcast Cloud, which offers an entire broadcast workflow on the cloud. Amagi will also provide a sneak preview of THUNDERSTORM, its platform for server-side ad-stitching on live OTT feeds.

Key Product Introductions

Unveiling CUMULUS -- Amagi Broadcast Cloud

At BVE 2016, Amagi will reveal CUMULUS, Amagi's broadcast cloud that allows TV networks to prepare, manage, playout, deliver, and monetize their content, all through a common platform. Using CUMULUS, content owners and broadcasters can create and deliver linear and nonlinear streams across cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT on-demand platforms, reducing dependencies on individual service providers. CUMULUS is built on a global, secure, and reliable architecture provided by Amazon Web Services" (AWS).

CUMULUS offers centralized content storage and archives, providing TV networks with transparent access and total control of their assets. Leveraging AWS Glacier, CUMULUS delivers an integrated archival workflow with instant retrieval of archived assets.

New! THUNDERSTORM Dynamic OTT Ad Insertion Platform

At BVE 2016, attendees can get a sneak preview of Amagi's THUNDERSTORM, a new platform that dynamically inserts ads on the server side, simplifying the way TV networks deliver personalized and targeted ads on premium live and linear OTT feeds.

THUNDERSTORM performs instant, server-side ad insertion, providing TV networks with an effective approach to OTT ad insertion compared to the traditional method of inserting mid-roll ads on the client-side. THUNDERSTORM also allows broadcasters to insert multiple types of ad formats, including bugs, L-bands, and linear video, for ultimate flexibility. THUNDERSTORM eliminates the need to create device-driven OTT ad streams, as the ads are stitched at the server level, making them compatible across various screens.

Company Overview

Amagi is the leading provider of next-generation cloud-based content management, delivery and monetization platforms, products, and technology to TV networks worldwide. Amagi's managed playout services enable broadcasters to scale operations, increase playout efficiencies, and deliver superior viewing experiences to their audiences at a fraction of the costs of traditional broadcast models. Deploying Amagi's patented technologies, TV networks can distribute localized content and advertisements to successfully monetize the multiscreen environment and grow their revenue streams. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in New York City, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong.

Image Downloads

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/Amagi/Amagi-CLOUDPORT.png

Caption: Amagi CLOUDPORT Channel Playout Platform

