Cinegy is all about 8K and beyond for NAB 2016

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation, and playout will demonstrate Cinegy Air, its real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software, performing 8K playout at the show.

Cinegy CEO Jan Weigner said, “Most people don’t even have 4K televisions yet, but given the slew of 8K televisions at CES earlier this year, 8K matters, and the production buzz around it will get louder at NAB.”

NAB will see the final release of the codec at the heart of Cinegy’s 8K playout demo, DANIEL2. DANIEL2 is a GPU-based acquisition and production codec for recording from camera sources, editing, and post-production, as well as playout. The codec resolves a problem faced when designing 4K, 8K, or even 16K systems that need to handle multiple streams in real time. Being totally GPU focused, DANIEL2 eliminates legacy codec dependencies and vastly accelerates the entire production chain.

“With DANIEL2 you can acquire, produce, and broadcast in 8K today using standard, off-the-shelf commodity equipment. In fact, you can produce in 16K if you want,” said Weigner.

At NAB, Cinegy will also formally announce the initial launch of “Cinegy as a Service”. All of Cinegy’s software technology, starting with Cinegy Air, will eventually be ported to run via cloud-based services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling prospective users to spin up and test drive Cinegy technology in an HD or 4K cloud. No hardware required.

Finally, Cinegy will announce details of “Cinegy Open Tools”, a free and entirely open suite of tools and utilities for broadcasters converting to IP or attempting other transitions common in the industry today.

Weigner said, “We will release a range of 100 percent free tools and utilities that can be used to test, check, benchmark, convert - whatever applies - to develop new solutions, products, or workflows. We hope that by openly sharing, for example, high quality codec analysis or stream analyzer tools, people will benefit from our experience and drive the industry forward.”

Cinegy can be found at NAB on Booth S11116. For further information, visit www.cinegy.com.

Weigner will present New Approaches for Acquisition and Production for 8K and Beyond as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference – UHD & Next Generation Video – on Monday, 18 April at 12.00 in Room S219.