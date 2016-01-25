Utah Scientific Announces New Senior Sales Appointments

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jan. 25, 2016 -- Utah Scientific today announced that Harry Davis has joined the company as Southeast regional sales manager for the United States. Troy Davis (no relation), who had previously managed the Southeast, has been appointed to take over the Northwest region. Harry Davis joins Utah Scientific having most recently served in a regional sales manager role with Elemental Technologies.

Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific, said, "Harry's record of achievement in selling complex technologies to a broad range of customers in the broadcast, satellite, production, house of worship, and enterprise markets will be a great asset to us. But, more important, he is going to be a great asset to our customers as they navigate the transition to hybrid IP environments."

Before working with Elemental, Harry Davis held senior sales manager positions at both Harmonic and Omneon. He got his start in the industry as a broadcast engineer at HSN Studios and then at Turner Broadcasting.

Troy Davis has been a regional sales manager with Utah Scientific since 2003. Previously, he was regional sales manager for Vela.

Harry Davis is based in Tampa, Florida, and Troy Davis in Salt Lake City. Both report directly to Harmon.

