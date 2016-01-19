iZotope Names John Bigay as Chief Marketing Officer

iZotope, Inc., makers of award-winning tools for audio production, has added John Bigay to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. Bigay will lead the strategic development and execution of global marketing, e-commerce, and education initiatives to accelerate the company’s rapid growth.



A highly respected technology marketing executive, Bigay has successfully led marketing teams at high-growth companies including Lavastorm Analytics, Datto Backupify, BzzAgent and Captivate. Bigay has also served as a digital marketing consultant, where he developed strategy and executed programs for B2B and B2C brands, nonprofits and digital startups.



“As iZotope celebrates our 15th year, we have ambitious goals for bringing our products to even more creative professionals and enthusiasts across the globe,” comments Mark Ethier, CEO and co-founder, “With John’s deep brand-building experience alongside his proven track record, he’s a perfect fit to help inspire the expanding iZotope community.”

A lifelong musician and music lover, Bigay began his career in the music industry, as a touring and studio drummer and in marketing roles for Motown Records, MCA Records, and Universal Music.

“For someone whose career trajectory was born in music and evolved into high tech, this opportunity is a dream come true,” adds Bigay. “The quality and innovation in iZotope’s products is second to none and I’m thrilled to help the team build on their success.”