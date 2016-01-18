IEEE BTS to Conduct Next 'IP Video for Broadcast Engineers' Course on March 3 at PBS Headquarters

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Jan. 18, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that its popular one-day course, "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers," has been scheduled for March 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PBS headquarters in Crystal City, Virginia. Taught by Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting and IEEE BTS Member, the course offers a detailed look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities.

"In this course, we will explain the underlying technologies and show practical applications for them. Students will become familiar with a range of terminology and industry standards and gain an understanding of how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video networking and delivery," Simpson said. "I'm confident that students will walk away with the tools and skills necessary to integrate IP technologies smoothly into workflows and improve the efficiency of their in-house networks. Engineers and technicians will learn how to design, use, and maintain IP-based video systems that lie at the core of the modern production facility."

Modules to be covered in "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" include IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

"PBS is pleased to host the IEEE BTS IP video course at our headquarters in Crystal City. We believe this will be particularly valuable for engineers, managers, and technicians who need to get up to speed quickly on the wide range of new technologies that will increasingly dominate broadcast facilities and networks during the remainder of this decade and beyond," said Don Phillips, director, PBS NOC Technical Maintenance. "As IP video delivery continues to revolutionize all aspects of the broadcast business, we need a solid understanding of the many emerging standards that will impact all of us as we move toward full integration of IP technology into our facilities."

Online registration for "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" is being offered to IEEE BTS members for $150; the price for nonmembers is $175. Class size for the March 3 course is limited to 60 students. More information is available at http://bts.ieee.org/programs/ip-video-for-broadcast-engineers.html.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

