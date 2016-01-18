Appear TV Demonstrates Enhanced Video Processing Capabilities for CATV, IPTV and DTH at CSTB’16

Moscow, January 18, 2016 – Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and IP television, will demonstrate the latest modules for CATV, IPTV and DTH broadcast for its modular XC Series Platform at CSTB ’16 Exhibition and Forum (Hall Stand 4-489).On display will be the company’s High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder and Dense Multiscreen/OTT Encoder Modules, Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) Packagersoftware and DVB-S2Xdemodulation and modulation solutions.

These units are all part of Appear TV’s modular concept, which gives users a choice of modules and software to create a video processing solution custom-tailored to their needs. Any signal input from any carrier can be captured and adapted to any other signal output, with highly dense and powerful video processing in any format and to any device. Since Appear TV’s platform is modular, it allows users to have multiple distribution format processes originating from one chassis, saving on hardware space and making it easy to make additions and upgrades as new formats and transmission technologies arise. In addition, all Appear TV modules can work with other third-party devices, making the integration with existing transmission equipment seamless.

“All of the modules on display at CSTB were designed to provide end-to-end solutions to help broadcasters keep up with the latest transmission methods, devices and formats,” says Pål Gulbrandsen, International Sales Manager, Appear TV. “Whether it be the ability to process even more channels per rackmount space, while still maintaining exceptional video quality, or efficiently supporting the latest viewing devices or latest transmission standards, the modular nature of the Appear TV platform provides the added assurance that users will be able to continue to stay up on the latest standards.”

Developed for broadcast and IP networks, Appear TV’s High-Channel Density, MultiFormat SD/HD & Multiscreen Universal Transcoder Module performs “any-to-any” format transcodes, supporting up to 4 full-HD, 16 SD or 28 sub-SD profiles per module, as well as associated audio channels. The modular nature of the Appear TV solution allows multiple transcoder modules to be operated from one 4RU XC5000 frame, with the capacity to support 64 HD, up to 256 SD or 448 sub-SD profiles per frame.

Multiscreen and IPTV/OTT pose additional challenges for broadcasters and content providers. One of the biggest issues is content rights protection, particularly when major networks or providers are sending out assets with DRM/CAS embedded that then need to be transcoded by the specific redistribution carrier. The Dense Multiscreen/OTT Encoder Module allows carriers to compress the baseband HD/SDI feeds directly from their own studio feeds to profiles, formats and resolutions suitable for all-screen delivery. This ensures that content is protected on the end-user device, while providing greater control and flexibility, removing the need for further video processing and transcoding in the distribution chain. When adding the Dense Multiscreen/OTT Encoder Module to a configuration using the XC5000 series 4RU frame, users can create up to 64 HD, 192 SD or more than 400 sub-SD profiles.

The addition of the ABR Packager softwarefurthers Appear’s goal of giving its users an end-to-end solution for multiscreen/OTT support that rapidly adapts to new device profiles while providing the highest video quality possible for both live linear and VOD/CUTV applications. For use with Appear TV’s modular XC 5000 Series Video Processing Platform, or within third-party vendor environments, the ABR packager features highly efficient segmentation, encryption and origin server capabilities. It supports the latest standards and methodologies for OTT/Multiscreen content delivery. MPEG-2 transport stream inputs supporting MPTS high-quality H.264 AVC multi-resolution/bandwidth video services are converted in real time to HLS, MPEG DASH and Microsoft Smooth Streaming formats, depending on the end viewing device. The software also features the Resource Allocator tool, which simplifies the process of defining profile parameters. Through a straightforward Web-based interface, users can efficiently customize or use preset configuration templates and apply them to multiple services simultaneously, making for effective and efficient profile management.

Although it is designed to work with third-party solutions, the ABR Packager, when combined with Appear TV’s new real-time universal encoding and transcoding modules for OTT/Multiscreen delivery, provides a particularly powerful end-to-end solution within a single unified platform. The universal compression module in multiscreen mode supports both encoding from the studio and transcoding of pre-compressed services to achieve the highest video quality that is also electrically, thermally and space efficient. When used with the Packager, the multiple profiles streaming from the XC500 Platform are synchronized, ensuring low latency and accurate network interfacing.

Appear TV’s DVB-S2Xdemodulators and modulatorsallow customers looking to upgrade to DVB-S2X to take advantage of the bandwidth efficiencies the new satellite distribution technology provides. New and existing Appear TV customers can simply move to DVB-S2X by adding the modules to Appear TV’s flexible video-processing architecture. The highly efficient Appear TV DVB/S, DVB/S2 and DVB-S2X demodulators provide 64 channels in the XC5000 4RU chassis and 24 in the XC5100 1RU. The dual carrier DVB-S2X modulator completes the pairing.

The DVB-S2X standard is a DVB-ratified extension to the DVB-S2. It has a number of important advantages for broadcasters and operators, including bandwidth efficiencies of up to 50 percent over DVB-S2 for professional applications and 22 percent for DTH applications. The standard also allows for channel bonding, which delivers improved statistical multiplexing performance when combined with Appear TV’s latest generation of Statmux solutions.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density and flexibility. www.appeartv.com