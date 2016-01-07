Flashpoint StreakLight TTL for Canon and Nikon Cameras Now Available for Preorder, Only at Adorama

Flashpoint, a leading manufacturer of professional photography and video equipment, is now selling for preorder the Flashpoint StreakLight TTL, a 360-watt-second TTL barebulb strobe designed for on- and off-camera TTL use on Canon or Nikon models. Evolved from the popular Flashpoint StreakLight, it produces all of the TTL functions of a proprietary flash, including exposure bracketing, high-speed sync (HSS), ratios, remote manual control and more. It also works as a controller (Master or Slave) of any proprietary flash using ETTL or iTTL optical signals.

The StreakLight TTL also features a built-in R2 Radio System for manual or TTL control of other R2-enabled units or TTL flashes mounted on an R2 receiver. This exciting system makes the StreakLight TTL the perfect all-in-one lighting system, with features such as group control, ratio control in TTL and TTL ratio and manual control for three-light setup and more. With more than 30 channels, it allows for interference-free shooting regardless of other photographers or equipment in the area. Its internal transmitter ranges 300+ feet for larger venues and more complex setups for ultimate support.

The R2 Radio System can also be purchased separately for use with other Flashpoint units and future models. Other units featuring R2 integrated radios will be announced as they become available.

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint StreakLight 360 TTL is now available in both Canon and Nikon models for preorder for 489.95 USD. For more information or to preorder, please visit the Adorama superstore at 42 West 18th Street in NYC or online at www.adorama.com.

About Flashpoint

Used by industry professionals who want superior results, Flashpoint produces the highest quality pro lighting and video equipment our market has to offer while maintaining true value, to help our partner photographers in today’s competitive market. Flashpoint’s most popular products include traditional and wireless/portable strobes and monolights, reflectors, flash modifiers, softboxes, light stands, on-camera video lighting, power packs, and camera and lighting accessories.

Flashpoint’s Power Station was recognized by Professional Photographers magazine with a 2014 Hot Ones Award. Available exclusively at Adorama, customers can visit the Flashpoint brand store online to shop: http://www.adorama.com/brands/flashpoint, or visit the Adorama Learning Center to learn more about Flashpoint products.

