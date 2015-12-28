SMPTE(R) and NAB Renew Technology Summit With 2016 'The Future of Cinema Conference'; Registration Now Open

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Dec. 28, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that the newly crafted NAB Show's 'The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie,' produced in partnership with SMPTE, will explore how content creators and storytellers combine artistry with motion-imaging technology to thrive today -- and especially into the future. Scheduled for April 16-17 during the 2016 NAB Show, the refocused technical conference will examine this topic with an emphasis on the work and inspiration of the industry's newest generation of filmmakers. Registration for the conference is now open.

"With this conference, we'll investigate the limits of what is possible within the cinema environment, look at the new directions being taken by creatives, both established and those early in their careers, and consider how these filmmakers are interfacing with technology to expand their storytelling capabilities," said Program Chair Richard Welsh, CEO at Sundog Media Toolkit. "Our aim is that when the conference has concluded, we'll have provided attendees -- both the creative and technically oriented -- with inspiration to consider how they are working now, and whether they can push the boundaries of the art and technology of the motion picture. We want to energize our audience with the new possibilities the science and craft of movie-making is bringing us."

The NAB Show's 'Future of Cinema Conference' will gather the brightest industry minds and talents to discuss the changing nature of storytelling today and into the future as technology evolves, and how the industry will ensure that creative work is preserved in its highest form for generations to come. The two-day conference will feature sessions on forward-looking techniques and challenges related to making content for theatrical release and beyond.

The conference will include sessions on the creative use of high dynamic range (HDR), utilizing content captured on 35mm film to feed into high-end digital exhibition formats, the filmmakers and projects testing the limits of cinema, and the next-generation filmmaking efforts of students and recently graduated filmmakers. Further sessions will address questions related to next-generation distribution, HDR mastering and delivery to the home, and the impact of advanced technologies on event cinema. A session focused on diversity will engage panelists and attendees in a discussion of how to build a richer, more expansive, and more dynamic filmmaking community.

"We're very excited about the new brand and focus for the annual cinema summit, produced in partnership with SMPTE," said Chris Brown, executive vice president, conventions and business operations, NAB. "Our aim is to produce a future-oriented, vision-packed event, and 'The Future of Cinema Conference' committee has so far met this goal with an extensive program agenda that delves into topics that are top-of-mind for today's creative and technology professionals."

In addition to Welsh, the program committee includes Abi Corbin, writer and director; Christy King, consultant; Pat Griffis, executive director, technology strategy, at Dolby Laboratories; Bill Hogan, motion picture consultant; Pete Ludé, senior vice president at RealD; Cynthia Slavens, director of post-production at Pixar Animation Studios; Jim Whittlesey, digital cinema consultant; and Chris Witham, director of digital cinema at The Walt Disney Studios.

Conference registration open now at http://registration.experientevent.com/showNAB161/Default.aspx?Passcode=EP01. SMPTE members may use code EP01 to take $100 off the NAB nonmember rate for a SMART or Conference Flex Pass registration, or to get a free Exhibits Pass. The offer expires April 1.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 16-21, 2016 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest electronic media show covering the creation, management and delivery of content across all platforms. With 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for digital media and entertainment. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is home to the solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is a leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance (R) (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_RichardWelsh-2016-TSC-Program-Chair.jpg

Photo Caption: Richard Welsh, 2016 NAB Show's The Future of Cinema Conference Program Chair

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_Cinema-and-Virtual-Reality-Stage-Shot.jpg

Photo Caption: Richard Welsh moderates a panel at the 2015 NAB Show