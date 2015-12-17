Studio Technologies Expands Manufacturing Capabilities

With Move to New Location

SKOKIE, IL, DECEMBER 17, 2015 — Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions,is pleased to announce its recent move into a larger facility in Skokie, IL. The newly refurbished 13,000-square-foot space will allow the company to expand its production, warehouse and R&D areas, as well as increase overall productivity.

The new location, which is just down the road from its previous long-term home, will enable the company to better serve its entire customer base, as it now has the space to more efficiently assemble, test, store and ship the growing range of Studio Technologies’ products. These include the industry-standard Live-Link™ Remote Camera Interface Systems, as well as its growing line of Dante®-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products.

“This move has allowed us to optimize all of our business processes,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Our multi-functional facility will help us meet the demands from our range of customers and markets. We were very pleased to be able to stay within the Skokie community, which is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Chicago, O’Hare International Airport and other industry-leading audio companies.”

Kapes looks forward to a more efficient working environment to help Studio Technologies grow in the immediate future. “This new state-of-the-art space is a testament to how far we have come since Studio Technologies’ inception 30 years ago,” he continues. “We look forward to continuing to expand our business within our new facility.”

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, high-performance solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. Many products now include Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet technology. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.