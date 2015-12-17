Celebrate Star Wars Culture with Adorama and the New York City Screenwriters Collective on December 22nd

New York, NY – December 17, 2015 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is collaborating with the New York City Screenwriters Collective (NYCSC) to host a live podcast event celebrating Star Wars culture at the Adorama superstore in Manhattan on Tuesday December 22nd from 6pm to 9pm. The NYCSC will analyze the script of the highly anticipated film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” assessing whether or not the latest Star Wars film lives up to the mythology that the franchise has built over generations.

Adorama will offer a start-to-finish immersion into the Star Wars world. With all six of the Star Wars films screening all day, attendees are invited to relive every moment of this epic saga. In the evening, a photography setup at the front of the store will place attendees in the Star Wars universe. Attendees are invited to arrive in costume or to use the masks, lightsabers and other props on hand for the full experience. Become a Jedi by enlisting in Jedi Academy on the Steam video gaming platform in Adorama’s Apple products section. Finally, take home the action of the entire Star Wars universe by entering a raffle to win a TV and boxed set of the movies.

What: “The Force Awakens” Live Podcast Event

Who: Adorama and the New York City Screenwriters Collective

When: Tuesday, December 22nd from 6 PM to 9 PM

Where: The Adorama superstore, located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan

Check Out Star Wars on the Adorama Learning Center

For more Star Wars fun, be sure to head on over to the Adorama Learning Center. Read all about Pawel Kadsyz’s 365 Days of Darth Vader project on his website, tookapic, where he portrays the evil lord emperor as just a regular guy. Then, catch up on some cinematography tricks with May the Forced Perspective Be with You: The Video Show Ep. 1. In the first episode of the just-launched online series, the team explains the technique of forced perspective, using an X-Wing Fighter in Central Park to demonstrate.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####