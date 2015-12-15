Cinegy announces new partnership with Gencom Technology

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, animation and effects, today announced a new partnership with Auckland, New Zealand-based Gencom Technology, a leading provider of integrated media technology solutions.

Gencom has been the equipment supplier and system integrator on numerous high profile television and production facility projects worldwide, including turnkey television stations as well as television studios, news suites, production control rooms, head-ends, outside broadcast vehicles, and linking systems.

Gencom Technology General Manager David Barnard said, “With its integrated suite of software-based tools for broadcast playout, Cinegy is a cost-effective, scalable solution for broadcasters looking to expand and modernize their operations on a tight budget.

“Cinegy enables us to serve a new breed of broadcaster that is looking to maximize opportunities with niche audiences by delivering television-quality services to the internet as well as over the air.”

Gencom clients have included Television New Zealand, MediaWorks, Maori Television Service, Sky Television Network, World TV, Prime Television, OSB, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ESPN Star Sports, WIN Television, Australian Northern Territory Parliament, Digital Post, Vodafone, BBC, Spark, and TNTV.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “Our partnership with Gencom further extends the global presence of Cinegy, enabling us to reach a vast and eager user base that can derive the full benefit of Software Defined Television.”