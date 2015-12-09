Riedel Products at ISE 2016

ISE 2016 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Stand 9-F135

MediorNet MicroN

MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10Gb MediorNet high-speed links. MicroN is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as in a point-to-point edition at a very competitive price point.

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies.

The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Three apps are available offering different levels of functionality:

* The BASIC app includes 12 intercom keys.

* The PLUS app has 12 intercom keys and adds an analog audio port for 4-wire integration and three GPI/O's.

* The PRO app has 18 intercom keys and two analog audio ports for 4-wire integration, three GPI/O's, and the ability to connect an independent second headset.

All three units can be expanded via an integrated options slot and are ready for add-ons as well as additional intercom and nonintercom apps. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional.

Other Products on Display:

* Artist Digital Matrix Intercom

* MediorNet Compact

* STX-200 Professional Skype Interface

Company Quote:

"At ISE 2016, we will be showcasing our newest products: MicroN, Tango, and Smartpanel. While MicroN can be used in multiple ways to overcome most any signal transport challenge, Tango and Smartpanel combine to make a cost-efficient, highly scalable communications solution that is full-featured and can work on AVB and AES67 networks. We will also be talking about some recently completed A/V projects including Anthem of the Seas and Raiffeisen Bank's Dialogue+ event."

-- Jens Miedek, Director Sales at Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

