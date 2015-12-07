Studio Technologies Upgrades Two Audio Interfaces

SKOKIE, IL, DECEMBER 7, 2015 — Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, has begun shipping its Model 46A and 47A audio interfaces. Building on the strengths of the units’ predecessors, the new versions offer improved circuitry and software in a more compact and lightweight package.

“From the start, the overriding design goal for both products was to create a ‘new breed of cat’ that fundamentally changed how broadcast 2- to 4-wire interface equipment performed in actual applications,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “We can describe these products in conventional terms, but their real strength rests in their excellent real-world integration and performance with 2-wire party-line (PL) intercom circuits. Our conversations with industry experts alerted us to the significant effort necessary to install and configure existing 2- to 4-wire interface units, as well as their wide range of results. Our original Model 46 and 47 designs addressed the requirements in a more effective way, and the latest enhancements continue to improve the units’ performance. With the 46A and 47A, customers will continue to enjoy the same positive experience to which they’re accustomed, including flexible configuration, great audio and intuitive controls and displays.”

The Model 46A is designed for sports and special-event broadcasting; theme park and theater installations; and corporate event environments. The unit provides two 2-channel partly-line interfaces that allow direct connection of user belt packs and related devices. The Model 46A’s 4-wire inputs and outputs are directly compatible with the matrix intercom systems that are standard in live-event broadcast and production facilities. When compared to the earlier Model 46, the latest version features several significant improvements. These include a 2.5-pound weight reduction, a lower audio noise floor and improved noise immunity.

The Model 47A also provides dual 2- to 4-wire analog audio interfaces but with the addition of power and audio on both channels of both party-line interfaces—a total of four powered PL channels. This makes the unit ideal for mobile and fixed television facilities that utilize a Source Assignment Panel (SAP) for PL channel routing and configuration. Compared to the Model 47, the new Model 47A has a weight reduction of four pounds and a depth reduction of almost two inches. These changes are significant for weight- and space-limited mobile applications. The audio noise floor has also been improved as well as enhanced immunity from ESD (“static” discharge).

In addition to the aforementioned changes, both the Model 46A and 47A now offer improved PL output currents for an additional “margin” for connected devices. Also, the internal power supplies on both units have been revised for increased efficiency. A new generation of microcontroller-integrated circuitry allows for faster and more accurate software performance.

Both products support other specialized audio system-interfacing applications, and provide two independent, full-featured 2-channel interfaces. Each interface contains two hybrid circuits that include automatic-nulling capability. The analog circuitry of the products, under software control, provides excellent audio quality and high return-loss. The interfaces are compatible with powered and unpowered 2-wire PL circuits and are capable of supplying DC power, allowing direct operation of devices such as user beltpacks and user stations.

Key features include two 2-channel PL intercom interfaces; four analog hybrids with auto-null capability; input and output level metering; excellent audio quality; integrated PL power sources; standard audio connectors; transformer-coupled 4-wire inputs and outputs; and universal-input (100-240 V, 50/60 Hz) mains power operation. Configuration settings allow the two- to four-wire interface circuitry to be compatible with a range of nominal signal levels. Audio level meters provide user confirmation of system performance during setup and operation.

