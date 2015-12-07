Minnetonka Announces SurCode For Dolby Digital Plus Encoder And Decoder For Pro Tools

MINNETONKA, MN, December 7, 2015 — Minnetonka Audio, announces that its new SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Decoder and Encoder are now available for Avid AAXsupported products, including ProTools and Media Composer, becoming the first company to bring Dolby Digital Plus to the AVID platform.

The SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Decoder enables the auditioning and decoding/confidence monitoring of Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Digital encoded audio files for post production, film, TV, mobile, gaming and VOD. It also has the capability to decode back to multichannel PCM audio directly into the timeline. SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Encoder allows users to create fully compliant Dolby Digital Plus E-AC-3 files from multichannel WAV or AIFF sources. When working with legacy content, SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus also provides encoding and decoding of Dolby Digital AC-3 files.

For repurposing 5.1 stems, SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus is also able to upmix from 5.1 to 6.1 and 7.1 formats. As Dolby-certified products, the decoded and encoded audio files from SurCode are compatible with all Dolby Digital branded software or hardware encoders and decoders. Cross-platform plug-ins and native versions of the software support both Mac and PC.

“SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus allows our users to work with both Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus directly on their preferred workstation,” says Markus Hintz, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for Minnetonka. “The capability to directly audition encoded audio files can be a very valuable feature when creating new content or upmixing existing 5.1 materials to 6.1 or 7.1.”

SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus includes both an encoder and decoder and has a special introductory MSRP of $595. The bundle is available as iLok protected installers for AAX 32/64 bit real-time or AudioSuite plug-in for ProTools 10.3.6 or higher, and Media Composer family 8.1 or higher. For Pro Tools Dolby Digital customers, there is an aggressive cross-grade price point for Neyrinck SoundCode at $295 for the bundle. Furthermore, the SurCode for Dolby Digital Plus Encoder and Decoder bundle will now be part of the SurCode for Dolby Master Suite, which also includes SurCode for Dolby E Bundle, SurCode for Dolby Pro Logic II, Dolby Media Meter and Wave File Analyzer.

About Minnetonka Audio

A member of the Telos Alliance and an award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. Their AudioTools Server and SurCode product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray™, broadcast, and digital television. The company is a leading provider of OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.