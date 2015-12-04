Norway's NRK Selects Thomson Video Networks for Major Upgrade of Broadcast Network

RENNES, France -- Dec. 4, 2015 -- NRK, the Norwegian government-owned radio and television public broadcasting company and Norway's largest media organization, has chosen Thomson Video Networks' award-winning ViBE(R) EM4000 premium video compression solution to power a complete upgrade of its broadcast infrastructure. Working with Thomson Video Networks' NetProcessor multiplexer and MediaFlex(SUITE) Network Management System, the ViBE EM4000 provides a single compression platform with four-channel density and superior video quality for NRK's satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IPTV operations, encompassing 50 MPEG-4 HD channels.

The decision to select Thomson Video Networks was based upon criteria such as technical quality including video quality testing, total cost of ownership, project management and implementation, and support and maintenance in the after sale period.

"NRK has tremendous influence in the Norwegian broadcasting industry, serving 40 percent of the country's viewing audience. Therefore, the network's choice of Thomson Video Networks solutions for such a comprehensive project is strong validation for our video compression technology," said Eric Louvet, vice president, worldwide sales and field services, Thomson Video Networks. "Customers such as NRK choose Thomson Video Networks not only for its technology, but also because we can provide the expertise and professional-level support necessary for the cost-effective and timely execution of such highly complex projects."

