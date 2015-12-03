Shotoku Increases National Sales and Support Activities with Appointment of Andy Parsons as US Robotics Specialist

United Kingdom – Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a leading international manufacturer of advanced camera support products that is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary in the industry, has appointed Andy Parsons as its US robotics specialist. Looking to Parsons for his decades of experience working with advanced robotic camera systems - most notably at the CNN broadcast network, and his deep knowledge of the US broadcast news industry, this new collaborative effort will enhance Shotoku's breadth and depth of pre- and post-sales support across the US. The announcement was made by Mike Wolfe, managing director, Shotoku, from the company’s UK office.

According to Wolfe, Parsons will be responsible for helping the company continue to expand Shotoku’s presence within the US — working to further raise awareness for Shotoku’s full range of advanced and high-performing robotic control solutions for live TV news production and legislative broadcast applications.Parsons’ experience and industry knowledge will help Shotoku build on their existing position with key broadcasters, widening their sales and support reach towards a broader customer base across the US with the aim of becoming the technology leader in the broadcast robotics market.

“We are extremely excited to work with Andy and welcome him as an extended member of the Shotoku team,” says Wolfe. “He has a vast amount of experience working with robotics in the U.S., specifically at CNN. We are looking forward to the contributions he can make to Shotoku, and to our customers, as we look to further expand our already well proven capabilities in the U.S.”

Parsons career in broadcast engineering began in 1976 followed by 3-1/2 decades at CNN, joining the renowned news network as it launched in 1980. During his extended tenure at CNN he held positions in various departments, including: engineering, operations, production, news and as the lighting director. He also served as senior project manager where he played a key role in establishing CNN locations such as London, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong, and worked with branded local networks in Turkey and Spain.

“After 35 years at CNN driving their initial integration with robotic technology, I am thrilled to be working with a world leader in broadcast robotics,” Parsons stated. “I have known Shotoku Ltd.’s managing director, Mike Wolfe and sales director, James Eddershaw since the early 90’s when I was at CNN and they pioneered robotics at Radamec EPO as it was then. We developed a great business relationship back then, and now I look forward to assisting the Shotoku team in further expanding and supporting their business in North America.”

Parsons, located in Atlanta, GA, can be reached at aparsons@shotoku.tv.

