40-Percent Off VFX, Motion Graphics and Filmmaking Plugins in Red Giant’s Annual Blowout Sale on December 8th

Portland, OR – December 1, 2015 – Red Giant today announced its annual 40%-off blowout sale, its largest and most anticipated sale of the year, taking place one week from today. Once again, all Red Giant VFX, filmmaking and motion graphics plugins and suites sold online at www.redgiant.com, including full licenses, upgrades and products from the academic store* (already 50% off), will be on sale at 40% off the regular price from 8:00 AM PST on December 8, 2015 to 8:00 AM PST on December 9, 2015. To redeem the 40% discount, simply apply the coupon code found on the Red Giant website (available the day of the sale). There is absolutely no catch or fine print on this sale; every plugin, suite, license and upgrade found in the Red Giant online store will be on sale. So whether you use Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X or other host apps, there is something for everyone.

Save on the year’s most popular plugins, suites, licenses and upgrades, including:

NEW – Trapcode Suite 13 : $599 (usually $999)

: $599 (usually $999) NEW – Magic Bullet Suite 12 : $479 (usually $799)

: $479 (usually $799) NEW – Trapcode Particular 2.5 : $240 (usually $399)

: $240 (usually $399) NEW – Trapcode Tao : $60 (usually $99)

: $60 (usually $99) PluralEyes 3.5 : $120 (usually $199)

: $120 (usually $199) Universe Annual Premium Membership: $60 (usually $99)

*Academic buyers: It is strongly recommended that students and faculty who would like to make a purchase from the Red Giant Academic store should pre-qualify as an academic buyer before the sale. Don’t forget, or you may miss out on the sale price!

For assistance, or to learn more about Red Giant products, please contact at www.redgiant.com/support.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

Request a Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review any products or suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617-817-6559

####

Red Giant Annual 40%-Off Blow Out Sale