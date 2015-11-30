Simon Atkinson Joins Bexel Global

30 November, 2015 (London, UK) - Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, a preeminent worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, have announced that Simon Atkinson will join the company in the role of Head of Projects for the company's EMEA division. One of the most respected integration experts and engineers in live broadcast management, Atkinson brings nearly 25 years of experience to his new role.

Bexel Global have supported major broadcasters in bringing the most important events to a worldwide audience for more than 30 years. In response to a growing number of projects in the region, Bexel Global continues to expand its scope and offerings in the EMEA market. Atkinson will work out of Bexel Global's EMEA headquarters, which are based in London UK.

Atkinson's extensive experience incorporates almost every aspect of broadcasting, including system design, integration, and engineering management of studios, outside broadcast trucks and bespoke, flyaway broadcast facility solutions. He has been involved in an array of far ranging projects, such as Jean Michel Jarre's millennium celebration in Cairo, reality television productions, and top-tier sporting events that include multiple FA Cup Finals, Wimbledon, the French Open, and Formula 1 races. Most recently, Atkinson served as Technical Projects Manager at Gearhouse Broadcast.

Richard Satchell, Managing Director of Bexel Global's EMEA division, said, "Simon is one of the best, most respected engineers in our business, and his knowledge, insights and approach will be invaluable assets to us and to our customers as we continue to expand our EMEA operations. His experience in location and studio settings is unparalleled, and his flypack expertise is vital as we deploy our EMEA-based offerings. We are delighted that he has elected to join us and look forward to working with him."

Bexel Global now serves as Vitec Videocom's Production Services business unit. Beyond the vast array of services and solutions historically supported by Bexel Global, the entity now incorporates a prestigious group of companies under one umbrella, including Autocue and Autoscript Hire, Camera Corps, and The Camera Store (TCS). The company has UK hubs in Twickenham and Byfleet ; U.S. hubs in Burbank, CA; Dallas, TX; New York, NY; and Washington D.C.; and sales presence in Atlanta, GA; Mexico City, Mexico; and Paris, France. Collectively, Bexel Global provides a wide range of the latest broadcast equipment and expert-led solutions to the live sports, reality and entertainment markets.

Atkinson commented, "Bexel Global has an incredible reputation, and I am very much looking forward to joining their team. With the company's world renowned flypack solutions now available in the UK, we can provide customers with an unrivalled choice of equipment and services. It is exciting to be playing a key role in this dynamic endeavor."