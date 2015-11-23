Volicon Spreads Cheer With Fourth Annual Holiday-Themed Webinar Series

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Nov. 23, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that its annual five-part, holiday-themed webinar series based on the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) will run Dec. 7-11, with each 45-minute presentation beginning at 11 a.m. EST. Topics will include an overview on how broadcasters can ensure closed captioning quality and compliance, content generation for social media and digital media platforms, features of Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform, end-to-end content monitoring, and an overview on the company's Storyboard feature for locating high-value content. Prizes will be awarded via a random drawing following the Q&A at the end of each webinar.

Monday, Dec. 7: "Rockin' Around Closed Caption Regulations"

Assuring Compliance With Closed Captioning Quality Monitoring Requirements

To avoid regulatory entanglement or to improve customer experience, programmers and video programming distributors will have to implement closed caption best practices to ensure compliance while also monitoring and correcting captioning delivery where possible. Volicon and Nexidia have teamed together to offer an automated solution that meets these needs. This solution automatically extracts the closed captions, determines if the caption file matches the media, is properly aligned, identifies if there are missing or incorrect caption segments anywhere in the file, and verifies the presence of video descriptions.

During this presentation, participants will hear from Andrew Sachs of Volicon and Drew Lanham of Nexidia regarding the recent closed captioning legislation, solutions available for monitoring closed captioning quality, and how a large network can achieve compliance and improve customers' experiences while controlling costs.

Prize: Apple iPad mini(TM) + $25 iTunes(R) gift card

Tuesday, Dec. 8: "Let It OTT, Let It OTT, Let It OTT!"

How Volicon Speeds Content Creation for OTT Distribution

The explosion in over-the-top (OTT) consumption of media on social and digital media platforms, as well as VOD and other streaming services, gives broadcasters a valuable opportunity to remonetize their broadcast assets. Timely, relevant, professionally produced programming is high-value content that stands apart in a competitive OTT marketplace. Broadcasters can take full advantage of that value through rapid repurposing and delivery of broadcast content to online platforms and services.

During this presentation, Sachs will describe the technology and workflow that enable fast, economical generation of content for social and digital media platforms, as well as the content management systems and online video platforms (CMS/OVP) that support VOD/OTT services. The presentation will outline the key elements that enable this workflow, including the capture and storage of broadcast content, the interface and tools that accelerate creation of OTT content, and the processes that speed packaging and publishing of content across various distribution outlets.

Prize: Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker with Aeroccino Plus automatic milk frother and Indulgent Pack for VertuoLine (100 Capsules)

Wednesday, Dec. 9: "Walking In a Volicon Wonderland"

What Our Media Intelligence Platform Can Do for You

Dramatic industry changes such as the transition to digital, the rapidly rising number of channels and outlets, the explosion in regulatory requirements, and the growing importance of data all make real-time access to the broadcast product and related metadata a significant benefit across the media enterprise. Addressing media companies' need for real-time, enterprise-wide access to the broadcast product, Volicon developed its Media Intelligence Platform to help companies leverage video, audio, and data for critical applications in areas ranging from engineering to the executive suite.

During this presentation, Keith DesRosiers, director of solutions engineering, Volicon, will provide a thorough overview of the Media Intelligence Platform and conclude with a brief overview of use cases.

Prize: FitBit Surge and $100 L.L. Bean Gift Card

Thursday, Dec. 10: "All I Want for Christmas is End-to-End Content Monitoring"

Monitoring from Ingest to STB and Mobile Devices

Broadcasters today distribute content on an increasing number of specialty channels and services across a growing array of platforms, and they need a convenient, flexible, and affordable way to make sure that the content offered via linear broadcast and OTT services is being delivered properly.

Presented by Sachs, this presentation will outline automated monitoring by exception across the full distribution path and full channel lineup for a radical reduction of the operator intervention necessary to identify and troubleshoot issues with a program or channel.

Sachs will also discuss how, using a fleet of low-cost systems performing monitoring at different points of the path, from ingest up to the point of consumption, this technology makes it easy to compare signals across key points, identify anomalies, track faults back up the distribution chain, and identify the source of an issue. Finally, he will demonstrate how, by capturing audio and video and metadata, this technology can alert users to issues that they can't detect with their eyes and ears.

Prize: GoPro(R) HERO4 SILVER

Friday, Dec. 11: "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Easy Locating, Clipping, and Sharing of Content"

How Using Volicon's Storyboard Feature to Locate High-Value Content

During the presentation, Volicon will highlight their Storyboard feature and demonstrate how it provides straightforward controls for fast and easy content clipping, cropping, describing, and sharing.

The feature also radically reduces the time and effort required to identify, review, clip, and annotate a specific segment of recorded content for immediate sharing. While allowing broadcasters to monitor and monetize their valuable video assets more broadly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, the new storyboard feature is enormously valuable when users must find content quickly without the benefit of specific timecode information, as is often the case when creating highlights clips from news and sports programming.

During this presentation, Sachs will demonstrate how through a series of automatically generated thumbnails and providing robust playback controls, the storyboard feature gives users the tools they need to locate high-value content even when searching hours of video with speed and ease.

Prize: Xbox One(TM)

Attendees that watch all five webinars are eligible to be entered to win the grand prize, a DJI Phantom 3 drone.

More information about the webinars, including registration and the daily prizes, is available at www.happyvolidays2015.com.

Information about Volicon's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

