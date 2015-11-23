Cinegy partners with Media Logic GmbH

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced a new distribution partnership with Berlin-based Media Logic GmbH, a leading provider of A/V, post production, broadcast, and systems technologies throughout Europe.

Media Logic Chief Technical Officer Dirk Hellwig said of the partnership, “Having represented many manufacturers from across the industry, the rich feature set and attractive price range of Cinegy’s software-only products really stand out.

“There is a strong market demand for IP-based technology. In view of Cinegy’s clear leadership position, particularly with the recent introduction of Cinegy JET Pack, we very much look forward to applying our existing expertise to expand Cinegy’s reach with their highly compelling range.”

Cinegy JET Pack is an all-in-one solution for playout; CG and branding; ingest and encoding; monitoring; live production and mixing; and transcoding. JET Pack is available on an annual subscription basis that includes all updates, or as an outright purchase that includes updates for the first 12 months.

Media Logic CEO Robert Trebus adds, “Cinegy JET Pack alone represents outstanding value for money, but when you couple that with the broader range of Cinegy’s modular, software-only approach, the markets we serve stand to benefit from entirely new levels of workflow optimisation and efficiency.”

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are delighted that we will be working with Media Logic. Their in-depth market knowledge, extensive technical expertise, and professional sales structure track very well with our expected standards of sales, service, and support.”