Adorama and CBS RADIO New York Team Up to Present the “Adorama Live Theatre”; Grand Opening Event to Feature Grammy Award-Winning Band Train on November 24

New York City-based broadcast studio and event space from Adorama and CBS RADIO showcases the latest professional audio gear in action through live events and performances

New York, NY – November 20, 2015 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, announced today it is the official sponsor of CBS RADIO New York’s new live performance space, aptly named the Adorama Live Theatre. Grammy Award-winning band Train will officially open the Adorama Live Theatre on Tuesday, November 24th with a live performance for a studio audience of local radio listeners along with audio and broadcast professionals.

“CBS RADIO New York’s Adorama Live Theatre provides our stations a unique destination where we can interact with listeners in an intimate environment at exclusive one-of-a-kind events,” said Marc Rayfield, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, CBS RADIO New York. “We are delighted to partner with a quintessential New York retailer like Adorama whose customer base is the same as ours, New Yorkers.”

About the Adorama Live Theatre

Based at CBS RADIO’s broadcast facility in Hudson Square, Manhattan, where some of the company’s most popular stations are broadcast, including 92.3 AMP RADIO, WCBS-FM, Fresh 102.7, WCBS NEWSRADIO 880, 1010WINS and WFAN Sports Radio 66 AND 101.9FM, the Adorama Live Theatre is a creative studio and event space unlike any other that will allow the stations to present intimate live events for their audience, and enable pro audio manufacturers and end users to connect and come together in a real world scenario. The Adorama Live Theatre will give professionals a chance to see the best professional audio gear in action at live events and performances.

“The Adorama Live Theatre is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with both pro audio manufacturers and end users,” says Barry Litwin, CEO, Adorama. “It also enables us to provide an outstanding service to our partner vendors, connecting them directly to their customers by showcasing top-of-the-line gear in real world workflows. We’re committed to offering not only the best equipment the pro audio market has to offer, but also to providing professionals with the expertise they need to make smart purchasing decisions, and we’re confident that the Adorama Live Theatre will be the perfect platform to execute, achieve and exceed those goals.”

“CBS RADIO is known for its superior broadcast quality, with diverse station offerings and engaging content, be it music, sports, breaking news or commentary on current events,” states Ahron Schachter, director of strategic planning at Adorama. “Partnering with CBS RADIO New York on their new live performance center means providing the very best the audio gear industry has to offer. Working with the audio experts at Adorama, equipment featured in the Adorama Live Theatre has been hand-selected by the CBS RADIO New York engineering staff. We’re looking forward to working with the industry’s top vendors and providing a truly unique experience for professionals in this market.”

Audio manufacturers and professionals who visit the Adorama Live Theatre can see live demonstrations of end-to-end audio workflows. Inside the studio, professionals can see the tools at work during exclusive events featuring celebrities, political figures, musicians, DJs and more to discover the newest equipment on the market and the best solutions for their own audio needs.

Additionally, Adorama will be partnering with audio vendors to bring the very latest gear directly to the professionals, hosting events in line with exciting new product announcements and workshops with Adorama and CBS RADIO audio professionals, as well as providing a platform for vendors to showcase groundbreaking new products.

Modeled after CBS RADIO’s successful sound stages based in L.A., Chicago and Washington D.C., among others, the Adorama Live Theatre brings a brand new element to the event space, spotlighting the industry’s best in one location, for professionals to come and see. All professional gear featured on the Adorama Live Theatre is available for purchase at Adorama.com or at Adorama’s superstore, located at 42 West 18th Street in New York City.

Adorama Rental Co.: The Official Rental House for the Adorama Live Theatre

Adorama Rental Co. (ARC) is the exclusive rental house for all studio events for Adorama and CBS RADIO New York. More information on ARC’s audio equipment is available here.

About CBS RADIO New York

CBS RADIO is one of the largest major-market operators in the United States. A division of CBS Corporation, CBS RADIO operates WBMP-FM, WCBS-FM, WCBS-AM, WFAN-AM/FM, WINS-AM and WWFS-FM in New York. For more information on CBS RADIO, please visit www.cbsradio.com.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####