Kassie Nelson Joins Integrated Media Technologies

Kassie Nelson, with 20 years experience in enterprise sales at top tier technology companies in the San Diego region, has been named Senior Account Executive at Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT). IMT was ranked #25 in Inc. Magazines list of the 500 fastest growing IT services companies in America.



"This is an exciting time to expand our IMT enterprise sales team," commented Eric Wyner, Senior VP and General Manager. "The IT landscape is transforming and there is a great deal of disruption and innovation. Now more than ever, our customers value IMT's consultative approach to sort through these changes and build next generation IT strategies to deliver optimal business outcomes. Kassie brings to IMT a well-rounded and highly successful career with other technology integration firms and leading manufacturers, as well as a vast ecosystem of trusted customer and partner relationships. We are excited to have her lead our expansion efforts in San Diego and surrounding markets. She fully understands what differentiates IMT and she knows how to effectively implement our unique approach."



Kassie Nelson explained, "I've been working with a variety of financial, insurance, biotech and pharmaceutical companies in San Diego. It's a big advantage to be able to go in at a very high level with IMT's team of architects and engineers and help them address their most complex IT problems."



"Kassie is a strong addition to our senior sales team," stated Bruce Lyon, the company's co-founder, president and CEO. "She brings a deep understanding of the enterprise technology market in San Diego."



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support.



