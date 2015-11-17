LYNX Technik Announces Technical Strategic Alliance with Multiviewer Specialist Craltech

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast signal processing applications, announces its strategic and technical partnership with Craltech, a specialist in multiviewer systems with over 30 years of experience in professional video.

The two companies are leaders in broadcast and professional audio video technology in their respective fields: LYNX Technik in signal processing and infrastructure solutions and Craltech in multiviewer and image processing technology. The technical alliance between LYNX Technik and Craltech will allow broadcasters and AV professionals to benefit from a range of new, uniquely featured, and flexible yellobrik image processing solutions featuring high levels of quality at cost-effective prices.



Craltech’s image-processing and multiviewer technology is perfectly paired with LYNX Technik’s expertise in modular signal processing and intuitive software & control. LYNX’ understanding of user-experience, the strong yellobrik brand awareness and worldwide sales channels, as well as the simple ease-of-use the yellobriks are known for, will contribute strongly to this partnership.

The resulting brick solutions will be exclusively marketed through the LYNX Technik yellobrik family of standalone and system solutions.

The partnership has already resulted in the launch of a new yellobrik, a Quad-Split for the broadcast, OB, post production and professional AV markets – the yellobrik PMV 1841. This cost-effective and easy to use quad-split offers a rich feature set typically only found in high-end multiviewer solutions.

“We are thrilled to be working with LYNX Technik to support the broadcast and professional AV industry with image processing technology that perfectly complements the yellobrik solutions,” comments Laura Campoy, CEO of Craltech. “We are confident that the future synergies of our partnership are aligned for success.”



“As a leading supplier of signal processing solutions, it was a natural step for us to broaden our portfolio to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers and users,” comments Winfried Deckelmann, CEO of LYNX Technik AG. “Craltech has already proved to be a valuable technical resource and partner, and their expertise in multiviewer technology is enabling us to provide our customers with unique image processing solutions. We look forward to a successful future bringing to market innovative solutions that solve real world broadcast challenges.”

About LYNX Technik:

LYNX Technik AG is an industry leader and technology provider of modular interface solutions for broadcast and professional use. LYNX Technik AG is an independent privately owned company with its headquarters, research and manufacturing facilities based in Weiterstadt, Germany. Sales and Support is covered through secondary distribution channels managed from its headquarters in Germany, USA (California), and Asia (Singapore).

Product brands include: Series 5000 rack and card based series, APPolo control system, yellobrik standalone plug-and play modules, as well as the Testor and Testor | lite 3G digital test signal generators.

Products include: audio / video / fiber conversion, audio / video distribution, fiber splitters, CWDM mux/demux, audio embedding / de-embedding, audio delay, image processing, frame synchronizers, test generators, 4K transmission solutions, as well as a line of rack frames and accessories.

For more information about LYNX Technik's products & services please visit: www.lynx-technik.com.

About Craltech Electronica, S.L.

Craltech is a Spanish company founded in 2001 and dedicated to design, develop and manufacture of systems and equipments for professional video applications. They have more than 30 years of experience developing equipment and systems for professional video and image treatment.

Craltech products address to a wide range of applications such as Broadcast, industrial, advertising and information systems. Products are designed and manufactured entirely in its facilities in Barcelona, paying special attention at control quality of all development and manufacturing processes.

Its R&D department combines the 30 years solid experience with the innovative adaptation of available technologies, proof of that is the fact that Craltech has been pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative equipment to fit to the needs of its customers. For more information please visit: http://www.craltech.com