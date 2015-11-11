Apantac Congratulates Ross Video on Technical Emmy® Award

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions, and openGear partner, congratulates Ross Video on its Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award.

openGear is an open and modular platform for broadcast and professional AV conversion solutions. openGear was first created 10 years ago, as the industry’s only open modular platform and now provides a broad ecosystem of plug and play solutions from a wide range of manufacturers.

“We congratulate the Ross Video team on their Technical Emmy® Award achievement,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac. “The market perceives and accepts Ross Video as a company driven by technical innovation, and has gained global market acceptance for the vision of its openGear solutions.”

Apantac is a proud openGear partner offering a wide range of solutions for quad-spits / multiviewers, scalers, converters, distribution amplifiers, and many more to come.

