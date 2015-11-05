DNF Controls Returns to Content and Communications World

Northridge, Calif. - DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces – will preview new versions of their popular "AnyWhere Interface Box" (AIB) range to CCW attendees. The units are crafted to meet the rigorous demands of live sports and similar remote broadcast applications.

The AIB system, along with several other new and updated products, will be shown in DNF Controls' booth 1152 at CCW, November 11-12 in New York City's Javits Convention Center.

The enhanced AIB series provides up to 16 GPI inputs and 16 GPO outputs in a 1 RU frame. Multiple control paths – Ethernet, a two-way audio channel or plain old telephone line (POTS) – maximize operational flexibility at the remote broadcast site for control and monitoring of local and remote devices. Also on display, the next generation of DNF's "Universal Switch Panel" (USP3) featuring individually configurable button functions and display characteristics.

"We're excited to be exhibiting at CCW again. It's a great venue to showcase our products and gather valuable feedback from our customers, as well as local and international attendees," said Fred Scott, Vice President; Sales & Business Development for DNF Controls.

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit www.DNFControls.com

