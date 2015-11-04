NUGEN Audio at Content & Communications World 2015 Product Preview

NUGEN Audio at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2015

At CCW, NUGEN Audio will present its latest innovations in audio and loudness management for film and television post-production -- including a highly versatile new upmixing technology for surround production, Leq(m) standard support, new native Adobe Premiere functionality for LM-Correct 2, and ProRes/.mov support for LMB Processor.

Nov. 11-12

Exhibiting in Booth 455

New Native Adobe Premiere Panel Integration for LM-Correct 2

New for CCW 2015, NUGEN Audio will introduce a full Adobe Premiere integration of its LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool. This integration brings the same seamless loudness management workflow to Adobe Premiere that Avid users have been enjoying with LM-Correct 2. Using Adobes Common Extensibility Platform (CEP), NUGEN Audio has created a fully integrated CEP panel for LM-Correct 2. Unlike competing products, LM-Correct 2, with its integrated CEP panel, allows users to manage loudness analysis and correction without having to leave the Premiere editing environment.

ProRes and .mov Support for LMB Processor

Making its debut at CCW 2015 is a new ProRes extension option for the LMB Processor, NUGEN Audios batch loudness analysis and correction software. With the new ProRes extension, LMB Processor will now automatically fix PCM audio within a ProRes or .mov container, leaving video and metadata untouched. This capability was developed in response to demand from film and television post-production clients, many of whom use ProRes files in their workflows. In addition, LMB Processor now automates delivery of loudness-compliant audio in a wide range of ProRes or .mov workflows. The ProRes extension broadens the capability of LMB Processor to support even more clients. Comprehensive batch-file automation, network hot folders, and XML log files make LMB Processor an ideal workgroup solution and allow for easy integration into existing asset management workflows.

Halo Upmix: Stereo-to-5.1/7.1 Upmixing Solution

For the first time at CCW 2015, NUGEN Audio will demonstrate Halo Upmix, the first product based on the company's proprietary new processes for upmixing stereo audio to 5.1/7.1 surround in television and film productions. Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-5.1/7.1 downmix-compatible upmix with unique center channel management and spatial density controls. Combining several technologies, including frequency- and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, Halo Upmix enables producers to target various upmix goals, including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation. In addition to stem and group upmixing, producers can use Halo Upmix's center channel control and management to fine-tune a surround mix and to create intricate mixes when there is no access to the original stems.

Leq(m) Loudness Standard Support for Loudness Toolkit 2 and LMB Processor

At this years CCW, NUGEN Audio will highlight support for Leq(m) loudness measurement as a free update for the companys VisLM-H 2 loudness meter, LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool, and LMB Processor for batch loudness analysis and correction on multiple files. Leq(m) support provides mission-critical capabilities for audio professionals who work on theatrical trailer production and will complement the extensive ITU loudness-measurement capabilities already available in NUGEN Audio loudness products.

Site: New Floating License System for Enterprise Users

NUGEN Audio will feature Site, a new floating license system designed to enable faster and smarter license management for enterprise users of the company's line of audio upmixing and loudness tools. Designed for customers with 10 or more seats, Site leverages cutting-edge, dependable, server-based licensing technology to streamline and centralize license management across a network. With Site, clients can share licenses of these products across computers, using a networked computer as a central license server to automatically allocate licenses on a per-seat basis when required for a session. Site is initially available for the following NUGEN Audio products:

* Halo Upmix, the company's new stereo-to-5.1/7.1 upmixer

* VisLM-H 2 loudness meter

* LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool

* ISL 2 true peak limiter

* Loudness Toolkit 2

"At CCW 2015, we are looking forward to demonstrating several new technologies and developments that provide enhanced control and efficiency for the busy TV and film post-production professional. As we continue to integrate our technologies even more tightly with modern editing environments, we are pleased to announce our first CEP panel for Adobe Premiere in our automatic loudness and correction tool, LM-Correct. We will also be introducing Halo Upmix, a radical new approach to upmixing that not only offers downmix capability for TV surround production, but also provides creative malleability for film audio professionals. With these and other new developments, we are continuing to make cutting-edge technology intuitively accessible, helping our clients to stay ahead of the competition."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry's most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

