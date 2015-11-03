Cinegy appoints Strategic Alliance Manager

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced the appointment of Marina Ablogina as Strategic Alliance Manager.

Ablogina will be responsible for managing Cinegy’s strategic partnership programs with third-party hardware and software manufactures. She will also work with key accounts and sales partners on marketing programs, and serve as Cinegy’s liaison with industry trade associations.

Ablogina comes to Cinegy following a range of high profile management roles including marketing at Moscow-based DNK Corporation and, subsequently, deputy director at PR Office ProSystem, also in Moscow.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We are delighted that Marina has joined us. She is very familiar with Cinegy products, broadcast technologies, and TV and cinema production environments. In her years in the industry she has managed alliance and partnership programs with many of the world’s best known broadcast brands. Moreover, her technical knowledge has enabled her to be involved in technical publishing and translation, which will further benefit Cinegy and our partners.”

Ablogina said, “Over the years that I have been involved with Cinegy I have seen it consistently break down barriers and set new standards for innovation and excellence. I look forward to formalising and expanding the company’s external alliances so that more can benefit from the Cinegy experience.”

Ablogina’s appointment is effective immediately. She is based at the company head office in Munich.