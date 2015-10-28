DTV Audio Group (DTVAG) to Host “The Accelerating Pace of Change in TV Audio” Forum at the 139th International Audio Engineering Society Convention





— Tom Sahara of Turner Sports to lead discussion on the impacts of mobile and fixed streaming services, the broadcast technologies behind them and much more —



New York, NY — The ways in which people watch TV have fundamentally changed with the move toward streaming content over mobile devices – and the impacts of mobile and fixed streaming services have been greater and more far-reaching than previously predicted. At the 139th AES International Convention, the DTV Audio Group (DTVAG) will ask the question: will the pace of change continue…or accelerate?



The DTVAG AES Forum, “The Accelerating Pace of Change in Television Audio,” will be held on Friday, October 30 (1:00 – 5:00 pm), at this year’s 139th AES International Convention, October 29 – November 1, 2015, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. The Forum will be led by keynote speaker Tom Sahara, Vice President, Operations and Technology of Turner Sports and the Chairman of the Sports Video Group.

“This forum will bring together the top technology leaders and thinkers in broadcast audio,” said DTVAG Executive Director Roger Charlesworth. “These key people have not only helped to shape the emerging future of digital broadcast, but are also working on the issues all of us are going to be facing tomorrow – sooner rather than later.”

Other discussion topics will include the following:

A look at the wireless spectrum roadmap in light of the FCC’s recent rule-making release around the 600 MHz incentive auction and wireless microphone use.

An examination of what capabilities to expect from the next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast television audio standard.

Microphone metadata and network control, and the potential of networked wireless and native IP microphones to streamline identification and control of multiple sources in complex mixing environments.

Console metadata authoring: as console mixing functions become virtualized over the production WAN, best practices and standards need to keep pace with the demand for real-time exportable metadata. Where is the industry today?

Recent advances in audio coding and real-time processing have made the application of Higher-Order Ambisonics capture and encoding techniques much more practical – but what are the implications of applying HOA techniques to real-time production?

Recent EBU standards-making efforts around Audio Definition Modeling (ADM) technology and Broadcast Wave File (BWF) extensions encompassing ADM pave the way for standardized object metadata. With the backing of Dolby and others, is interoperable delivery of universal audio files around the corner?

