Miller Camera Support Equipment Expands Reach into Latin America through Distribution Agreement with IntekTV

SyDney, australia, OCTOBER 27, 2015—Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is pleased to announce that Miami-based IntekTV, a distributor specializing in broadcast, professional audio and video products, as well as test, measurement and monitoring technology, will become a distribution hub for Miller equipment in Argentina. This relationship allows Miller to further its global reach and continue expanding into Latin America.

“With IntekTV’s strategic location in Miami, and contacts throughout Argentina, Miller is proud to have it as a partner for this new endeavor,” says Gus Harilaou, Regional Manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “Latin America as a whole has grown into a major broadcast production market, and Miller is excited to have IntekTV as its representative there. With its reputation, knowledge of the industry and technical expertise, we are confident that it will be a great partner for our company within the region.”

IntekTV’s goal is to provide innovative and cost-effective products, offering a complete end-to-end solution for its customers’ professional needs. It has a strong foothold in the Latin American market, and caters to many of the unique needs and challenges particular to the region. Specifically for the Argentinean sector, IntekTV creates new possibilities through the design and deployment of systems that combine the essential elements of low cost and high performance. This is done through IntekTV’s technology partners, knowledge and expertise.

IntekTV will offer a full complement of Miller products, including the Arrow, Compass, Skyline and Cineline ranges, as part of its profile, to help grow the emerging Latin American broadcast market.

“Reputation and experience are the foremost advantageous and discerning points when dealing with customers,” says Mabel Mompó, Vice-President Sales & Operations of IntekTV. “We were looking for a manufacturer that would differentiate our offerings from the rest. Based on this, we found that Miller provided these essential added values. For more than 60 years, Miller Camera Support has demonstrated the ability to create and manufacture high-quality products with excellent customer service.”

For more information on IntekTV, please visit http://www.intektv.com.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.