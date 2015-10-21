Pixel Power shows integrated delivery solutions at Satis

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and playout solutions, is demonstrating its ease of integration by showing an end-to-end, all-IP solution for channel planning, branding and delivery at Satis (Paris, 17 – 19 November). Pixel Power is co-exhibiting with workflow and asset management specialist Chyro to illustrate how its open platform is ideally designed to work within an enterprise approach to channel management.

The Pixel Power demonstration will focus on StreamMaster, a new approach to integrated playout and channel branding, which is implemented entirely in software and is ready for virtualisation. Drawing on Pixel Power’s excellent pedigree in realtime graphics as well as its long experience in master control playout and automation, it provides all the requirements of a channel playout device – including multi-level 3D graphics, squeezebacks and secondary events – in a software package which runs on standard IT hardware.

The software can run in a virtualised environment in a data centre, or it can be hosted on dedicated hardware with video I/O cards to fit into an SDI environment. It can transparently exchange content with other systems, minimising the need for operator intervention and thus vastly increasing efficiency. StreamMaster is an open platform, and APIs are provided for simple integration with other systems.

Pixel Power is licencing the software on a flexible basis: broadcasters and playout centres can choose a pay-as-you-go model, to match the cost of technology to the income stream. Continuing licences ensure that Pixel Power can add upgrades as required, for instance for 4k or high dynamic range video, ensuring that the system is fully future-proof and should never need replacing.

“StreamMaster is a simple, affordable and above all flexible solution for playout and branding,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “It can run on dedicated hardware with our video I/O cards if that is what you need, or it can be virtualised in a data centre for all-IP operation. We can provide automation and media management, or it can integrate with other leading brands such as Chyro. It can power a premium channel permanently, or it can drive a pop-up channel for just a few days on a short-term licence.

“StreamMaster is scalable, extensible and sustainable, and ready for whatever developments come along.” Gilbert added. “This could be the last investment you ever need to make in playout technology.”

Pixel Power is exhibiting StreamMaster at Satis in association with Chyro. Satis is held at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, 17 – 19 November. Chyro is on booth D054.