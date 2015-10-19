Neutrik Debuts 10-Pin XLR Connector

Charlotte, NC – AES Booth #123… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, is pleased to announce its latest multi-pin product line for transmitting both data and power: the 10-pin XLR line. Fitting in the same form factor as other XLR connectors, Neutrik’s 10-pin XLR is perfect for transmitting four twisted pairs of data at Cat 5e performance plus up to 16A of power @ 50V using two large, dedicated power pins.

The cable connectors for the new 10-pin XLR line are based on Neutrik’s latest-generation XX series. The chassis connectors are derived from Neutrik’s DLX family, offering industry-standard D-size housings and superior RF protection and shielding as a result of the DLX connectors’ innovative duplex ground contact design.

With this new XLR design, Neutrik’s 10-pin XLR line offers an easy-to-assemble and rugged multi-pin connection solution.

The parts numbers for the straight and right angle cable connectors are:

NC10FXX-14-B

NC10MXX-14-B

NC10FRX-14-B

NC10MRX-14-B

The chassis connectors are identified as:

NC10FD-LX-B

NC10MD-LX-B

Availability: Q4, 2015. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

###