Sennheiser Receives TEC Nominations for evolution wireless D1, MKE 2 Digital, ClipMic Digital, MK 8 and Neumann U47 FET

September 21, 2015 · Anaheim, Calif. – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that five of its new products have received nominations in three different categories for the 31st Annual TEC awards. MKE 2 Digital and ClipMic Digital received nominations in the Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets category; the MK 8 and Neumann U47 FET microphones received nominations in the Microphones - Recording category; and the evolution wireless D1 received a nomination in the Wireless Technology category.

Presented by the TEC Foundation, the TEC Awards is the pro audio industry’s most prestigious awards show honoring outstanding achievement in product innovation and sound production. The 31st Annual TEC Awards will be presented during the 2016 NAMM Show, to be held in Anaheim, Calif. in January 2016. The nominations, based on product entries by audio manufacturers, were made by a select panel of 130 professionals in numerous audio specialties.

Wolfgang Fraissinet, Director, Audio Recording at Sennheiser and President of Neumann, commented: “We are honored to have received five nominations for Out-standing Technical Achievement Awards by the TEC Foundation. Each of these products represents the relentless innovation that is present throughout Sennheiser and Neumann and is an important milestone in our organization’s Pursuit of Perfect Sound.”

“The ew D1 puts world-class Sennheiser wireless microphone functionality into the hands of an entirely new generation of artists and musicians who crave both high quality audio and ease of use,” commented Greg Beebe, Director Live Performance & Music, Sennheiser. “We are pleased that the TEC Foundation has once again recognized Sennheiser’s innovations in the Wireless Technology category.”

ClipMic Digital and MKE 2 Digital

The new digital clip-on microphones from Sennheiser, developed in collaboration with Apogee, enable users to capture professional, broadcast quality sound on iOS devices. ClipMic digital and MKE 2 digital combine Apogee’s A/D conversion expertise with Sennheiser’s microphone design knowledge providing users with optimum sound quality for their recordings. Both microphones feature a Lightning connector to directly connect to iPhone®, iPad® or iPod® touch and work seamlessly with Apogee’s Meta Recorder app, enabling high-quality, ultra-portable solutions for recording speech.

Sennheiser MK 8 and Neumann U47 FET

The Sennheiser MK 8 is a large-diaphragm, multi-pattern condenser studio microphone featuring five selectable polar patterns: omni-directional, wide cardioid, cardioid, super-cardioid, figure-of-eight. It also features a low cut/roll-off filter and selectable pad. Inside its attractive and durable metal housing is a one-inch, dual-diaphragm capsule, precisely spattered with 24-carat gold and elastically mounted to reduce structure-borne noise. The Neumann U47 FET meanwhile, is a the classic transistorized successor of the U 47, capable of processing very high sound pressure levels with an instantly recognizable sound characteristic made famous by legendary recordings of the 1960’s and ’70s. The U 47 FET, which has been reproduced with strict adherence to the original production documents and schematics, is a condenser microphone with a cardioid directional characteristic and features FET 80 circuit technology.

evolution wireless D1 microphone system

The evolution wireless D1, Sennheiser’s new range of digital wireless microphone systems that deliver unprecedented ease of use and digital audio quality, are ideal for musicians and vocalists who want to go wireless ‘the easy way.’ evolution wireless D1 transmitters and receivers automatically pair and select suitable transmission frequencies for the user, and multiple D1 systems are able to automatically coordinate frequencies themselves. Further, ew D1 operates in the 2.4 GHz range — which is license-free worldwide. The menu control on the ew D1 features a range of audio effects and processing, including a 7-band graphic equalizer, low-cut filter, automatic gain control and de-esser. The ew D1 systems are available in handheld, beltpack and headset configurations. The handheld versions come with dynamic evolution microphone heads but can be used with condenser capsules from the acclaimed evolution series, which are available as accessories.