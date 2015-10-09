Antelope Audio Receives Three Outstanding Technical Achievement Nominations for 31st Annual TEC Awards

September 24, 2015 · Anaheim, Calif. – Antelope Audio announced that its products have captured nominations in three separate categories for the 31st Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards. Its Satori monitoring controller, Pure2 two-channel converter/master clock and MP32 32-channel analog preamplifier have received nominations in Amplification Hardware, Computer Audio Hardware and Microphone Preamplifiers categories, respectfully. The nominations precede several new product announcements Antelope will unveil during this year’s AES Convention to be held in New York City next month.

Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the TEC Awards are the pro audio and musical instrument industries’ most prestigious awards, honoring outstanding achievement in product innovation and sound production. Following a two-month call for entries, a panel of respected industry professionals from the audio and creative disciplines carefully evaluated each entry before selecting Satori, Pure2 and MP32 for nomination. Winners will be announced Saturday evening, January 23, 2016 in the Anaheim Hilton’s Pacific Ballroom and via a live web stream.

“We are honored that the TEC Foundation recognizes Antelope Audio’s continued innovation and leadership in the industry in what is our largest TEC Award nomination pool to date,” commented Igor Levin, Founder and CEO of Antelope Audio. “Each of these products are groundbreaking in their own way, and represent the unrelenting spirit of innovation that pervades our entire global organization: from research and development, to marketing and operations, to product support.”

Satori: an enlightened monitoring solution

Building on its unrivaled pedigree of high-end mastering solutions like Eclipse 384, Satori is a true analog monitoring and summing system. Named after a Japanese Buddhist term referring to enlightenment, Satori contains Antelope’s renowned relay-controlled stepped attenuator, the flexible connectivity options and a plethora of stereo effects. Equally suited to commercial and project studios, Satori’s carefully designed analog circuits and fast, transparent relay attenuators ensure the audio integrity throughout the signal path ensuring transparent monitoring.

Pure2: Antelope’s mastering legacy in a single rackspace unit

Pure2 is a mastering-grade 24/192 kHz AD/DA 2-channel converter and master clock that builds on Antelope’s legacy of mastering excellence. Taking aesthetics and form-factor elements from Antelope’s top-selling Orion32, Pure2 integrates many features and capabilities of its standard-setting AD/DA converters and interfaces. Sonically, Pure2 delivers pristine digital clarity and stunning realism, while offering a flexible range of connectivity options and user-programming features via an OS X and Windows-based software control panel. Pure2’s circuit design incorporates best-in-class Burr-Brown converters and the same Acoustically Focused Clocking (AFC) technology present in Antelope’s ultra high-end Trinity master clock — which is present in top mastering facilities around the world.

MP32: 32 channels of console-grade, analog microphone preamplification

Housed in a 2U rack space, the MP32 is designed to complement Orion32’s precise conversion capabilities, delivering even greater transparency while recording on the road, at home or in the studio. Each of the class-A preamps on the MP32 feature phantom power, and four can operate as Hi-Z instrument inputs. By using the MP32’s control panel (compatible with both OS X and Windows), users can manipulate each of the unit’s input types and mic gain levels remotely. Further, audio engineers are able to save and recall presets for various situations, increasing workflow efficiency. The individual V/U style metering provides instant signal confirmation at the glance of a computer monitor.

For more information on the TEC Awards please visit https://www.tecawards.org