Riedel Communications at CAPER 2015 Product Preview

Riedel Products at CAPER 2015

MediorNet MicroN

MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10Gb MediorNet high-speed links. MicroN is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as in a point-to-point edition at a very competitive price point.

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two RAVENNA/AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies.

The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Three apps are available offering different levels of functionality. RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

STX-200 Professional Broadcast-Grade Interface

Riedel's STX-200 professional broadcast-grade interface brings any Skype(R) user worldwide into the professional broadcast environment. Licensed by Microsoft(R), the new Riedel product meets broadcasters' increasing need for a reliable single-box solution that enables them to bring live contributions from both reporters and viewers into live programming -- all while avoiding typical problems such as consumer PCs running common Skype clients, the need to add scan and HDMI-to-SDI converters, or audio dropouts and menu pop-ups on the live feed. Serving as more than a stand-alone solution, Riedel's STX-200 integrates Skype into the intercom solution to enable even more powerful, flexible applications and workflows. The 1-RU box offers broadcast-quality HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/Os and is packaged with professional Microsoft Skype TX software. The solution's broad feature set includes remote management and monitoring of Skype calls.

Other Products on Display:

- Artist, Performer, and Acrobat Intercom Systems and virtual keypanels

- RockNet Audio Systems and Console Interfaces

- MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact

Company Quote:

"At CAPER 2015, we will have our newest communications platform, Tango, and our newest interface panel, the Smartpanel. We will also introduce the newest addition to the MediorNet family, the MediorNet MicroN. All of these innovations serve to make broadcasts of any size easier and more manageable."

-- Fabiano Botoni, General Manager -- South America at Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.