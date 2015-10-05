Top Sponsors Named for 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Oct. 1, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced the top-level general and reception sponsors for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. General sponsors include Dielectric, ERI, GatesAir, Jampro Antennas Inc., Nautel, NewTek, RFPath Connectivity Consultants, and SymbolShifters. Sierra Automated Systems (SAS) has once again signed on as the exclusive welcome-reception sponsor. In addition, a host of companies have committed to sponsoring the always popular manufacturer's reception on Thursday night, Oct. 15.

Taking place Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, the four-day IEEE Broadcast Symposium is an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

"Thanks to the participation by our top-level sponsors, we're able to offer the highest-value program of tutorials, technical sessions, and special events for our global roster of Symposium attendees," said Paul Shulins, Symposium sponsor chair for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium. "We extend our deepest appreciation to these industry-leading companies, not only for sponsoring the Symposium but also for their ongoing support of the society and their efforts to advance the state of the art for radio and television broadcasting. Special thanks to Nautel, who has stepped up to the plate to sponsor exclusively a special outing on Tuesday to tour behind the scenes at the Kennedy Space Center."

The general and reception sponsors of the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium include:

* Sierra Automated Systems (SAS), offering a complete product range of digital audio network routing, mixing, console control, and integrated intercom and talkback systems. www.sasaudio.com

* Nautel, one of the world's largest manufacturers of broadcast transmitters, with more than 14,000 deployments in 177 countries. www.nautel.com

* RFPath Connectivity Consultants, offering broadcasters high-value connectivity consulting solutions including path strategy, application and set up, and support. www.rfpath.com

* ERI, a 73-year-old provider of high-quality antenna, transmission line, filter and combining, and tower and structural support systems. www.eriinc.com

* GatesAir, provider of market-leading solutions for over-the-air broadcasting and public safety communications, leveraging the best use of wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. www.gatesair.com

* Jampro Antennas Inc., a leading provider of antennas, combiners/filters, and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. www.jampro.com

* NewTek, provider of a wide range of live and postproduction video tools and visual-imaging software, and multicamera production systems for broadcasters. www.newtek.com

* SymbolShifters, providers of an enabling technology for embedding a digital gateway in any broadcast stream, enabling traditional broadcasters to deliver digital information to viewers and collect set-by-set analytics. www.symbolshifters.com

* Dielectric, providing antenna and signal-transmission solutions that meet the needs of low- and high-power broadcasters serving rural audiences as well as major metropolitan markets. www.dielectric.com

IEEE BTS is still soliciting sponsorships for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium. For a commitment of $1,500, general and reception sponsors are entitled to have their logos prominently displayed on the event's Web page with links to their own websites. In addition, they will have their logos displayed on corporate signage in the registration area and event rooms and a 6-foot tabletop exhibit/display area for the duration of the Symposium. Top-level sponsors will also receive podium recognition by the Symposium chairperson and one complimentary Symposium registration, among several other benefits.

More information about sponsorship of the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including a full list of sponsor levels and benefits, is available from Amanda Temple at +1 732 562 5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org. More information about the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including online registration, is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Additional information about the society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEEBTSLogo.jpgwww.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEEBTSLogo.jpg

Photo Description: IEEE BTS Logo

Follow IEEE BTS:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IEEEBTSociety

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IEEEBTSociety

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/IEEE-Broadcast-Technology-Society-IEEE-4937489