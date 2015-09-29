CSP Mobile Productions Picks Joseph Electronics for More Efficient Fiber Transport During Fox Football Broadcasts

NILES, Ill. -- Sept. 29, 2015 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that CSP Mobile Productions has deployed a set of DFT-12-JR fiber transport modules to handle HD video transport for Fox Sports' college football broadcasts. The units enable CSP to make more efficient use of fiber during the broadcasts.

"When we signed our multiyear contract with Fox to cover college football games, it was critical that we be able to maximize all available fiber in order to send multiple HD video signals down a limited number of fiber strands. Joseph's DFT-12-JR gives us an easy, affordable, reliable way to do it -- with redundancy -- using only 1-RU of space," said Len Chase, president of CSP Mobile Productions. "Our operators and engineers love it because it is permanently racked in the truck and tied directly into the patch field. And they can easily change the direction of the signals by simply swapping modules."

Part of Joseph Electronics' DFT (Digital Fiber Transport) Series of signal transport solutions, the 1-RU DFT-12-JR system features 12 paths of 3G/HD-SDI, MADI, or ASI signals over one or two fibers. All signal paths are user-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements, and redundant power supplies are standard for ensuring a complete backup of critical paths.

CSP's new fiber system is installed in the company's newest mobile unit, CSP HD 4, and is configured for eight transmits and four returns of HD video. Before getting the DFT solution, CSP used heavy coax looms or single-channel fiber solutions.

In the offseason, CSP deploys the system to other events, such as MMA fights and, more recently, on behalf of the Boston Athletics Association at the Boston Marathon for supplying HD monitor feeds to the Boston Public Library.

"We designed the DFT Series to be the standard in economical signal transport over fiber so that customers like CSP can accommodate demanding events with ease. DFT-12-JR gives CSP a low-cost solution for the bidirectional flow of up to 12 video signals on a single fiber, which saves the company the time and trouble of dealing with coax in a crowded truck compound," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "Now CSP can get the job done with a rack-mounted package that can be easily reconfigured or deployed in other situations."

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

# # #

About CSP Mobile Productions

In business for over 25 years, CSP Mobile Productions LLC is one of the fastest growing mobile HD and digital television production companies in the U.S. The company provides clients with the highest quality mobile television facilities, the most professional and service-oriented staff, and the best equipment at reasonable prices. With one of the industry's newest fleets, CSP's mobile units are cutting-edge, powerful, and efficient, and they can be on location for any level of need in the majority of North America.

In a competitive business where you are only as good as your last job, CSP has earned its reputation for being on time, on budget, and on target.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_HD2_1.jpg

Photo Caption: CSP Mobile Production's HD 2

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE_DFT-12-JR.jpg

Photo Caption: Joseph Electronics' DFT-12-JR

Follow JE:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joseph-Electronics/126594410772799

http://www.linkedin.com/company/2441377?trk=tyah

https://twitter.com/JosephElec