139th International Audio Engineering Society Convention Welcomes Attendees with Special Events and Presentations





— From Opening Ceremonies to final session, the AES 139th Convention offers full program of free events for attendees —



New York, NY, September 18, 2015 — If It’s About Audio, It’s At AES, and this year’s 139th AES International Convention, October 29 – November 1, 2015, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, offers a full program of Special Events and professional presentations open to all attendees. For everyone from FREE Exhibits-Plus badge holders, to premium All Access attendees, the AES Convention once again provides open access to some of its most anticipated events.



On the first day of the Convention, Thursday, October 29, the AES will hold its Opening Ceremonies featuring presentations by AES 139th Convention Chairs Jim Anderson and Paul Gallo, AES President Andres Mayo, Executive Director Bob Moses, and the AES Awards Committee. The Opening Ceremonies will be capped off by the Keynote address, “Virtual Reality, Audio, and the Future,” delivered by Oculus Chief Scientist Michael Abrash.

Thursday activities continue with an all-star Platinum Latin Producers and Engineers panel hosted by Andres Mayo, as well as two other in-depth presentations: “Producing Across Generations: New Challenges, New Solutions—Making Records for Next to Nothing in the 21st Century,” moderated by Jesse Lauter, which takes a candid look at the business of maximizing modern production contracts and budgetary considerations; and also an interesting historical discussion on the “50th Anniversary of the Master Antenna on the Empire State Building,” moderated by Scott Fybush.

Friday offers another full day of free-to-attend panels and events, beginning with the Platinum Producers panel, “The Big Payback,” hosted by Errol Kolisine, and a presentation by the AES’ next President Elect Alex U. Case, titled “The Rocket Scientist in the Recording Studio,” exploring the achievements and techniques of Saul Walker, API co-founder and former Chief Engineer. Other featured events include the Platinum Engineers panel hosted by SonicScoop’s Justin Colletti, and a discussion moderated by Howard Massey on “The Great British Recording Studios,” as well as the return of the DTVAG (Digital Television Audio Group) AES Forum where the hottest issues in broadcast audio will be analyzed following a Keynote speech from Tom Sahara, DTVAG Chairman Emeritus and Turner Sports Vice President, Operations and Technology. The day will conclude with the early evening Heyser Memorial Lecture given by Forensic Audio Analyst Bruce E. Koenig, titled “Acoustic Forensic Gunshot Analysis — The Kennedy Assassination and Beyond,” which will take a look at the important role of audio forensics technologies and techniques both past and present.

Saturday’s events at the 139th Convention kick off with the popular AES Platinum Mastering panel hosted by Bob Ludwig, followed by a panel discussion hosted in collaboration with The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing titled “Your Credits, Your Money, the New Data Standards and DDEX — What YOU Need to Know!” hosted by Paul Jessop. The day continues with a broadcast audio theme, beginning with a lunchtime Keynote from television game show broadcast mixer Ed Greene, followed by the GRAMMY SoundTables® presentation, “After Hours — Mixing for Late Night TV.” The final event on Saturday is the traditional after-hours organ concert at the historic Central Synagogue.

Sunday at AES will host a discussion with GRAMMY®-winning Jazz bassist Christian McBride, “Leader – Sideman: The Life of a Jazz Musician,” moderated by Harry Weinger, and the Convention’s Exhibition Floor will remain open until 4 pm for attendees to network while browsing the audio equipment and services being represented.

“With such a diverse and engaging group of presenters and events, we hope that everyone will take advantage of our free Exhibits-Plus badges and really take a look at what the AES Convention has to offer,” stated AES Executive Director Bob Moses. “These events, which have been wildly successful year-after-year, along with our Live Sound Expo, Project Studio Expo and hundreds of Exhibitors, offer an amazing experience for everyone involved with, or interested in, audio. And those who wish to take it to the next level with the All Access badge are offered a penetrating look down the rabbit-hole into the inner-sanctum of audio research and development – a truly unique opportunity.”

For the latest information on the AES139 Convention in New York City and how to register for your FREE Exhibits-Plus or premium All Access badge, visit http://www.aes.org/events/139/.

